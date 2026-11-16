Ahead of the State Election, Victorian Minister for Equality Steve Dimopoulos has challenged Liberal member for Brighton, James Newbury, to join him on JOY 94.9 to debate party policies on LGBTQIA+ inclusion.
Speaking on JOY over the weekend, Mr Dimopoulos said he was “happy” to debate Newbury, whom he said is an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“The difference is we believe what we say about free rights,” he said when speaking to Saturday Magazine host David ‘Macca’ McCarthy.
Macca mentioned that, unlike during previous elections, the LGBTQIA+ community radio station and Pride Centre had yet to receive any commitments or comments from the Liberal Party.
Mr Dimopoulos said that the opposition’s commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community “is really paper thin”.
“It falls away when you start talking about trans rights,” he added. “It falls away when you start talking about adoption equality and birth certificate changes. Can religious schools sack somebody because of sexuality?”
“We believe it. They are just subscribers to it. That’s the difference. You don’t get these advancements when you just come along for the ride because you want to protect your political capital; you get these advancements because you absolutely believe in it and you drive it forward.”
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LGBTQIA+ rights ‘all yo for question’
“That’s why Melbourne and Victoria were rated the fourth most friendly gay capital in the world,” Mr Dimopoulos said.
“Sydney was number nine, despite the bells and whistles, because we’ve done the deep-seated work to give queer community here actual rights in law. That’s all up for question.”
The Victorian Minister for Equality said one of the biggest “wild cards” for him was the Liberal Party choosing to direct voting preferences to One Nation, saying, “Who knows what you get up to there?”
On Monday, One Nation promised to amend the Equal Opportunity Act to restore biological definitions of women and men to “protect women and girls” if their party was voted in the majority in the upcoming state election.
Mr Dimopoulos called for queer voters to pay attention to the “platform” and “agenda” candidates are running on in the election.
Saying the LGBTQIA+ policies that Victorian Labor has made over the past twelve years are the “community’s victory”, and that “we [Government] were the enablers in office”.
Dimopoulos, who is gay, said, “We’re still filled with people on the other side who don’t love us being around”.
Will Liberal member James Newbury accept the offer and join the Minister for Equality for a debate on LGBTQIA+ issues on JOY 94.9 this weekend?
‘Equality is really on the ballot this election’
Labor candidate for Prahran, Meghan Hopper, said that people want to know where the opposition stands on equality, diversity and inclusion.
“James Newbury has been given a simple offer by the minister for equality. He’s been asked to come on JOY and tell people where his party stands, and what a Liberal government would do on important issues of equality.”
“There’s been close to 250 reforms made by the Victorian government over the past 12 years, and we need to know where the Liberals stand on those reforms and whether they’ll keep them safe. Particularly in an environment where they’ve refused to rule out forming a coalition with One Nation and preferencing One Nation across the state.”
“Equality is really on the ballot this election,” Hopper said, “Particularly for Prahran voters, but also across Victoria.”
“A party that’s prepared to preference and potentially form a coalition with One Nation needs to do more than give people words. They need to demonstrate what their actions will be if they form government. I think a debate is a reasonable way of finding that out.”
Early voting opens Wednesday, November 18
A university lecturer in communications, Hopper said, “People who are putting themselves forward and saying that they want to lead the state and represent the state on important issues like equality should be held to a set of accountability and transparency standards, including being interviewed and participating in debates.”
“We’ve seen less of those traditional formats like debates and interviews, and we’ve seen more of people using social media formats, which means they don’t have to face up to the tough questions, and that’s what we need.
“That’s why debate’s important. It’s not as easy as saying, ‘this is what the party thinks, so that’s the way I’m going to vote’; we need to hear from the individuals.”
“I teach my public relations students and strategic communication students as an absolute first principle that excellence in strategic communication is allowing the public to have a two-way conversation with you. That’s what a debate entails. Being able to ask questions and get answers to them.”
Early voting in the Victorian State Election opens on Wednesday, November 18. The Victorian state election is on Saturday, 28 November 2026.
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