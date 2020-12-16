Milo Yiannopoulos vows to ‘destroy the Republican party’ in messy rant

Disgraced gay far-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos has vowed to “destroy the Republican Party” after he says supporting US President Donald Trump “completely destroyed” his life.

Milo amassed a large online following in part due to his enthusiastic support for Trump, who he falsely called “the most gay-friendly president in history”.

However Milo’s career as an influencer has imploded since 2016, after Twitter permanently banned him.

This week he took to “free speech” platform Parler – one of the last which will have him – after the US Supreme Court threw out a Texas lawsuit attempting to overturn Trump’s loss in the presidential election.

“BURN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TO THE F–KING GROUND,” Milo raged.

“Trump’s [Supreme Court judge] appointments were pointless. We defended a selfish clown for nothing.

“I lost everything helping to put Trump in office. My life and career were completely destroyed.

“Was it worth it? No. I feel utterly betrayed. I will have vengeance.

“I’m dedicating the rest of my life to the destruction of the Republican Party.”

But Milo wasn’t done, proceeding to call for Texas to start a new civil war, writing, “There are only two options now. Secession or war.

“Secession is preferable. The South must rise again.”

Screenshots of Milo’s Parler rant were circulated and widely mocked on Twitter.

“The mood is good over on Parler,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Why does every single far-righter start talking like an anime villain the minute they get mad?”

Milo Yiannopoulos’ career falls apart after social media bans

Milo Yiannopoulos’ new rant comes over a year since he threatened to quit social media altogether.

Twitter permanently banned Milo in 2016 for instigating racist harassment. Then last year, Facebook also kicked him off for violating hate speech rules.

He later moaned that after being relegated to fringe social media platforms like Parler and Telegram, he “can’t put food on the table” with his “microscopic” following.

“Microscopic followings like 20k are not going to sustain people like me,” he wrote.

“It’s just not a good use of my time to be here. Talking to the same 1,000 people, none of whom buy books, tickets to anything or donate.

“I spent years growing and developing and investing in my fan base and they just took it away in a flash.

“It’s pathetic. So demoralising. I’m not going to waste myself on an audience of 2,000. I just refuse.”

In 2017, Milo urged Australians to vote against same-sex marriage just months after marrying his own husband.

That year, his tour of Australia prompted violent clashes between left- and right-wing protesters. Victoria Police slapped Milo with a $50,000 bill after a violent brawl in Melbourne.

In March 2019, he was denied entry to Australia for a speaking tour here after comments on New Zealand’s Christchurch shooting.

