Milo Yiannopoulos tried to join the ‘furry’ community, but it didn’t go well

Right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos has been banned from a furry convention after an outcry from the fandom.

“Furries” are a subculture of people who create artwork and costumes of animal characters with human characteristics and personalities.

Milo announced on fringe messaging app Telegram that he had adopted a “fursona” – a furry persona – as a snow leopard, according to Right Wing Watch.

He purchased tickets to a furry convention in Chicago, Midwest FurFest, in December.

Milo also told organisers he was keen to host a panel called “The Politics of Fur”. He asked his followers to message him to arrange “dinner, drinks, photos or anything else.”

But the furries weren’t having any of it. Many contacted the convention’s organisers demanding they ban the far-right “provocateur” from attending the event.

“You have one job to do guys, ban him for the safety of all your attendees. If you can’t ban this far right troll I’ll be refunding my registration,” one person wrote.

“This is the easiest possible stand you’ll ever have to take as an organization.”

Milo Yiannopoulos is ‘not welcome to attend’ the convention

In response to the outcry, convention organisers said they had cancelled Milo’s registration to the event.

“The board of Midwest Furry Fandom, consistent with our posted code of conduct, has rescinded Mr. Yiannopoulos’s registration.

“He is not welcome to attend this or any future Midwest FurFest event.

“We are dedicated to providing a safe, harassment-free convention experience for all, regardless of age, race, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, or personal beliefs.”

But Yiannopolous was furious. On Telegram – one of the few social media platforms he has left – he posted emails he sent to FurFest organisers.

“I asked you to reach out to me so I could correct lies and slanders about me and reassure you about my intentions. You didn’t,” he wrote.

“So I’m coming anyway. And I’m bringing friends. Get ready.

He added: “If you wish to rescue this relationship, you have 24 hours in which to act.”

We have received a number of mentions and support tickets today – we assure all attendees that your safety is of the utmost importance and is not being ignored. We are investigating all concerns being relayed to us. — Midwest FurFest 🌻 (@FurFest) September 15, 2019

Milo ‘close to quitting’ after social media career falls apart

Milo Yiannopoulos has fallen on hard times of late. He wrote on Telegram last week his social media career had “crashed” and he was “close to quitting”.

He moaned about his “microscopic” fanbase after Twitter and Facebook banned him for hate speech.

“Microscopic followings like 20k are not going to sustain people like me,” he wrote.

“Views on my posts have crashed down to 2 or 3k total. I’m close to quitting.

“I spent years growing and developing and investing in my fan base and they just took it away in a flash.

“I can’t make a career out of a handful of people like that, I can’t put food on the table this way.”

Twitter permanently banned Milo in 2016 for instigating harassment. Then in May this year, Facebook also kicked him off for violating hate speech rules.

Last month, he served as grand marshal of Boston’s ill-fated “Straight Pride Parade” that attracted a larger crowd of counter-protesters.

Last November, Yiannopoulos had his Australian tour cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

He was later denied an Australian visa after comments on the Christchurch shooting.

