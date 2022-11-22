Match made in hell: Milo Yiannopoulos teams up with Kanye West

Disgraced ultra right-wing commentator and Australian-exile Milo Yiannopoulos is the latest rung on Kanye West’s downward spiral.

The widely de-platformed rapper told paparazzi over the weekend that he had teamed up with the controversial political figure.

The footage shows West introducing Yiannopoulos, explaining that they’re “working” on a campaign together.

This confirmation follows West’s announcement of his plans to run for president in 2024 again after his disastrous 2020 campaign.

Kanye went on to describe why he was running for president again: “It’s simple… we’re moving toward the future.”

Milo Yiannopoulos, political poison

Milo Yiannopoulos, a self-described internet troll, has a contentious history – especially with Australians.

2017 saw him urge Australians to vote ‘no’ for same-sex marriage, mere months after marrying his own husband.

Then in 2019, Yiannopoulos was banned from entering Australia after describing Islam as a ‘barbaric’ religion in a social media post in response to the Christchurch mosque terror attack.

After coming out as an ‘ex-gay’ last year in a desperate bid for relevance, Yiannopoulos’ went on to announce his 2022 internship with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene, a frequent accuser of LGBTQIA+ people being ‘groomers’, confirmed that he was, in fact, working for her.

The irony of this was not lost on anyone, given Yiannopoulos’ history of making remarks advocating for pedophilia.

Now it seems the parasitic social-climber has his sights set on West.

Recipe for disaster

West himself has only continued his fall from grace after posting a series of anti-Semitic remarks online earlier this year, including one where he said he didn’t believe in the term anti-semitism.

These views, it seems, have been bubbling below the surface for quite some time, as West has privately shared his praise for Hitler for years, according to an ex-employee.

The rapper, much like Yiannopoulos, has largely been de-platformed, disavowed, and unendorsed by many organisations and affiliated brands.

His cut ties with Adidas alone saw West’s net worth plummet by 1.5 billion.

This hobby of plunging into millions of dollars of debt seems to be another common interest between West and Yiannopoulos.

Nevertheless, despite only receiving 60,000 votes at the peak of his political career, West is throwing his MAGA hat in the ring once again.

But with his reputation in tatters, his relationships destroyed and his Twitter account reinstated, the only way is up right?

With Yiannopoulos at his side, what could possibly go wrong?

