Milo Yiannopoulos’ social media career has ‘crashed’ and he wants to quit

Right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos has moaned that he “can’t put food on the table” with his “microscopic” following after being banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Yiannopoulos was permanently banned from both mainstream social media sites for violating hate speech rules.

Now relegated to fringe social media platforms like Gab and Telegram, Yiannopoulos has said he’s “close to quitting”.

In a series of posts on messaging platform Telegram, Yiannopoulos complained about the “pathetic” state of his social media career.

“Microscopic followings like 20k are not going to sustain people like me,” he wrote.

“It’s just not a good use of my time to be here. Talking to the same 1,000 people, none of whom buy books, tickets to anything or donate.

“Views on my posts have crashed down to 2 or 3k total. Channel keeps getting muted. I’m close to quitting.”

He added: “I spent years growing and developing and investing in my fan base and they just took it away in a flash. This 19k bullshit here is not going to cut it.

“I can’t make a career out of a handful of people like that. I can’t put food on the table this way.

“There’s no future to Telegram for social media refugees if this is the best it gets. I’ll just retire from social media entirely tbh.

“It’s pathetic. So demoralising. I’m not going to waste myself on an audience of 2,000. I just refuse.”

Milo reveals just how much the far right are struggling after being deplatformed from the main social media sites. pic.twitter.com/oB3T94J89B — Roanna 🧙‍♀️ (@witchofpeace) September 9, 2019

Milo Yiannopoulos says protests have ‘ruined his life’

Twitter permanently banned Milo in 2016 for instigating harassment. Then in May this year, Facebook also kicked him off for violating hate speech rules.

Last month, he served as grand marshal of Boston’s “Straight Pride Parade” that attracted a larger crowd of counter-protesters.

Last November, Yiannopoulos had his Australian tour cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”. He was later denied an Australian visa after comments on the Christchurch shooting.

His previous Australian tour in 2017 saw violent clashes between left- and right-wing protesters.

Victoria Police slapped Yiannopoulos with a $50,000 bill – that he hasn’t paid – after police intervened in a violent brawl outside one Melbourne show.

Last August, Milo lashed out at his Facebook followers for not standing up for him after he spends “literally millions of dollars trying to do talks, speeches, events, rallies and protests.”

“My events almost never happen. It’s protests, or sabotage from Republican competitors or social media outcries. Every time, it costs me tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he wrote.

“My annual security bill amounts to hundreds of thousands of dollars – just so my husband and I don’t get killed going for sushi.

“I have to make that money somehow just to stay afloat. That doesn’t scratch the surface of staff costs, insurance, your insane American taxes.

“For my trouble, I have lost everything standing up for the truth in America, spent all my savings, destroyed all my friendships, and ruined my whole life.”

