Surprise! Milo Yiannopoulos says he’s ‘ex-gay’ and really into God now

Struggling far-right attention seeker Milo Yiannopoulos has announced he’s “ex-gay” and wants to be the face of debunked and dangerous gay “conversion therapy”.

Almost every social media platform has permanently banned the media personality for his hateful commentary.

Advertisements

Apparently out of work, Milo has found a new grift, cosying up to the US religious right by coming out as a devout Catholic.

Milo gave a wild interview to homophobic US Christian website LifeSiteNews declaring he’s now a so-called “ex-gay” and is “sodomy free”.

“I was never wholly at home in the gay lifestyle… Who is? Who could be?” he said.

“[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”

In the interview, Milo also rails against abortion rights, compares homosexuality to alcoholism and fires off transphobic slurs.

He also says he’s now seeking “salvation” through his “devotion to Christ”.

And he’s channeling his newfound spirituality into promoting harmful conversion practices against queer people.

“Given my new spiritual preoccupations… over the next decade, I would like to help rehabilitate what the media calls ‘conversion therapy’,” he said.

“It does work, albeit not for everybody.”

No, it doesn’t, Milo.

He goes on to ask for “support” – financial, no doubt – and vows to “furiously and indignantly rail against homosexuals for sins of the flesh.”

Milo reportedly married his husband in 2017, shortly after urging Australians to vote “no” to same-sex marriage.

Advertisements

However he told LifeSiteNews he now considers his husband “a housemate”.

“The guy I live with has been demoted to housemate, which hasn’t been easy for either of us,” he said.

“It helps that I can still just about afford to keep him in Givenchy and a new Porsche every year. Could be worse for him, I guess.”

Milo Yiannopoulos is a ‘circus act’ trying to ‘revive his imploded career’

Many LGBTIQ people on Twitter are celebrating Milo Yiannopoulos’ alleged new identity.

George Takei tweeted, “Milo Yiannopoulos now claims to be ex-gay and, as a gay man, I for one am exhaling a sigh of relief.”

“God is good! Prayers from many people heard,” another also quipped.

However Milo’s new “sad little grift” isn’t amusing US group Truth Wins Out. They’ve campaigned against the scourge of “conversion therapy” for over a decade.

“Yiannopoulos is a publicity-seeking circus act trying to revive his imploded career,” the group said in statement.

“Still, if even a handful of LGBTQ youth are harmed by his money-grubbing charade and pitiable grope for relevance, Yiannopoulos will be held responsible for the lives he ruins.

“‘Ex-gay’ programs don’t work. ‘Ex-gay’ charlatans are mostly cranks, creeps and cons.

“We can only hope that Yiannopoulos’ swindle quickly fades, so he can slither away as quickly as he re-emerged.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.