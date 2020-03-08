Mikey Bustos on point in Gaga parody Stupid Cough

Health Departments worldwide should hire Mikey Bustos for their COVID-19 public information campaigns. Because… the Filipino comedian nails it in his Gaga parody ‘Stupid Cough’.

Mikey Bustos released the parody of Gaga’s latest release ‘Stupid Love’ Friday with a tweet to Gaga herself.

“Dear Mother Monster,

“I made this because I am such a fan of StupidLove and the Kindness Punk Movement!

“I too am from the Planet CHROMATICA and I will always be a Monster even in the face of coronavirus COVIDー19 💞”

Mikey Bustos does a better job of explaining the virus and what we need to do than anything yet produced by experts worldwide. Make this man Global Minister for Health yesterday! In the last verse of the song, Mikey asks, “And share this vid to all, all So this song goes viral, oh! No pun intended!”

Mikey’s wish is our command, so here it is.

STUPID COUGH (Lady Gaga ‘STUPID LOVE’ PARODY)

Mikey Bustos

Born to Filipino parents in Canada, Mikey Bustos began his entertainment career as a contestant on Canadian Idol. He went on to perform across Canada and the U.S. He also became popular in his parent’s home country, opening for acts like the Pussycat Dolls and Christina Aguilera in the Philippines.

Ant-keeping supplies

In addition to his career as a singer and a comedian, Mikey also sells ant-keeping supplies. He employs workers in the Philippines to make the supplies he sells from his Canadian shop.

On Easter Sunday 2019, Mikey Bustos announced in an Instagram post that he is a member of the LGBTIQ community. He shared pics with his manager who it turns out is also his boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey Bustos (@mikey_bustos) on Apr 22, 2019 at 6:25pm PDT

