Mike Pounce: Trump gives VP porn name

American President Donald Trump again set the internet alight with his most recent gaffe. While listing his conservative allies, Trump referred to his veep Mike Pence as Mike Pounce.

Although still to catch its breath after #Sharpiegate, Twitter set to work to mock Pence.

Speaking at an event in Baltimore, a city he previously badmouthed in July as ‘rat and rodent-infested’, Trump listed off a number of Republican luminaries.

“Chuck Grassley was there and Joni Ernst, and John Thune, and um …”

However, he royally f*cked up his Vice President’s name, perhaps gifting him the porn name you get if you adopt your pussy’s name as a surname.

Despite many users thinking the name sounded ‘adult entertainment’ ready, one immediately thought ‘drag’.

Mike Pounce Is My Stage Name pic.twitter.com/AaFNoH5k0J — NUMBER JUAN 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@JUANLAUGHINGATU) September 13, 2019

Of course, many thought of cats.

Mike Pounce: Meow sir pic.twitter.com/mTet6UGehI — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 13, 2019

Some thought not of cats, but of Cats.

I thought Pence’s face couldn’t look any scarier. Oh meow goodness, I was so wrong. Meet Mike Pounce #MikePounce pic.twitter.com/bXtGLKyCS1 — Paul Leigh (@Pleightx) September 13, 2019

Of course, some made a link to #sharpiegate.

I’m putting all my money into Sharpie stock. ‘Mike Pounce’ pic.twitter.com/8QSWsKjgRl — 🇺🇸PETE BUTTIGIEG 2020🇺🇸 (@AceVent12892447) September 13, 2019

However, one of the best tweets did not actually concern Pence – Pounce or whatever the f*ck his name is.

