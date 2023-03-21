Mike Pence learns the hard way that homophobia just isn’t funny

After making an incredibly unfunny and tone-deaf jab at Pete Buttigieg, Mike Pence is doubling down.

Two weeks after saying Pete Buttigieg had to take two months of “maternity leave” to take care of his premature twins, Pence is rightfully receiving backlash.

“The Gridiron Dinner is a roast. I had a lot of jokes directed to me, and I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats,” the former Vice President told reporters, shamelessly.

“The only thing I can figure is Pete Buttigieg not only can’t do his job, but he can’t take a joke,” Pence added without a shred of irony.

This defence naturally has left many baffled, considering the fact that the remainder of Pence’s “roast” was agonisingly unfunny, inducing second-hand embarassment for everyone present.

Chasten Buttigieg’s response

Pete’s husband Chasten Buttigieg initially took to Twitter to address the crude remark.

“An honest question for you, Mike Pence,” Chasten’s tweet read. “If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be?”

An honest question for you, @Mike_Pence, after your attempted joke this weekend. If your grandchild was born prematurely and placed on a ventilator at two months old – their tiny fingers wrapped around yours as the monitors beep in the background – where would you be? pic.twitter.com/pCWvl8pb5N — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) March 13, 2023

Chasten later went on to appear on The View to elaborate on his tweet:

“I spoke up because we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong,” he explains.

“Especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic, and I just don’t take that when it’s towards my family.

“And I don’t think anyone else would, especially when you bring a very small, medically-fragile child into it.”

The White House’s statement condemning Mike Pence

The joke also drew a response from The White House representatives.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, called the joke “homophobic, offensive and inappropriate”, and criticized Pence for treating postpartum depression as a punchline.