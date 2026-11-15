Midsumma Festival honoured to receive the 2026 LGBTIQA+ Melbourne Award

Following a record-breaking year of queer culture and pride, Midsumma Festival is honoured to receive the 2026 LGBTIQA+ Melbourne Award.
Midsumma Festival is one of Australia’s premier LGBTIQA+ cultural festivals. With just over a week until the 2027 festival program launches, the team is busy working hard behind the scenes.
But this morning, they are taking a moment to reflect on the importance of what they do.
On Saturday night, Midsumma Festival was announced as the recipient of this year’s Melbourne Award for the LGBTIQA+ category. The awards celebrate the people, organisations and ideas shaping the city of Melbourne.
Midsumma Festival CEO and Creative Director Karen Bryant told QNews that receiving the award “felt like a real honour”.
“The award recognises what’s been a record-breaking year for Midsumma. We had more people engaged with Midsumma than ever before, with over 330,000 people involved in the 2026 festival.”
“But for me, it’s also a recognition of all of our year-round work and everything that everybody’s done. The tens of thousands of volunteers and staff and the hundreds of thousands of people for whom Midsumma has been an important part of their lives every year.”
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2026 marks Bryant’s tenth year at the helm of the festival
Discussing the achievements of the past year, Bryant shares how she is aware of Midsumma’s legacy while celebrating the festival’s growth and record-breaking year.
“The vision that I had with the board, and with everybody in the team ten years ago was about re-envisioning a Midsumma that really was for everybody,” she said. “A festival that had something for all ages and all life stages and geographically extended its reach into outer suburban and regional areas, as well as a festival that actually invested all year round in artists and communities.”
“For me, this is a recognition of those really ambitious goals we had. It was ambitious, particularly for Midsumma at the time. But the journey that we’ve undertaken in that decade should in no way undersell the work that was done in the 30 years before that.”
“I see myself as a custodian of an event that’s almost 40 years old now, but this is a recognition of that point in time where we asked where we are now, and where are we going? It feels good to be able to celebrate that.”
Other finalists in the Melbourne Award LGBTIQA+ category included Lesbirun, an inclusive social run club for lesbian, bisexual and queer women. The Pinnacle Foundation, Australia’s LGBTQIA+ education charity. And All Women’s Iftar by Trans Sisters United, centring transgender women and queer Muslim women.
‘This award comes at a really tough time for Midsumma and our communities’
The 2027 Midsumma Festival launches in nine days, and Bryant is excited to share with everyone what the festival has in store.
“The visuals, hero image, theme and maturity around this coming festival is probably the deepest and most exciting we’ve had,” she shared. “Ironically, this award comes at a really tough time for Midsumma and our communities.”
“Because of all of the right-wing rhetoric, our communities are under attack, and arts funding’s been going down. Corporations are walking away from supporting LGBTIQ communities and events like Midsumma.”
“There’s that real balance of it being such a tough time. The impact and the importance of what we’re doing has probably never been more needed.”
The 2027 Midsumma Festival runs from January 17 to February 7.
The festival opens with a Carnival Day on January 17 and Pride March on January 31. The Victoria’s Pride Street Party returns on February 7, 2027. Mark your calendars.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.