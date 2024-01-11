Events

Midsumma Carnival set to open three-week queer festival

Midsumma Carnival
Midsumma Carnival. Image: Supplied

Midsumma Carnival highlights the opening weekend of the three-week Midsumma Festival each year. An iconic outdoor celebration, the carnival has become one of the biggest highlights in the LGBTIQA+ annual calendar.

Midsumma Carnival attracts a broad attendance across age ranges and demographics, with over 120,000 people expected to attend in 2024.

With over 180 stalls including pop-up bars, two large food zones, free giveaways, and multiple queer-friendly community groups and businesses, as well as the iconic Dog Show- there is something for everyone at the Midsumma Carnival.

The Carnival Main Stage will include performances from Jess McAvoy, Melbourne Rainbow Band, cabaret-comedy I Want It That Gay, and many more.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Picnic Stage will feature DJ Gay Dad, the gay Hogwarts comedy Hufflepoof,  tales of lady love from across the globe Lesbian Love Stories, and Lip Sync Limelight hosted by Frock Hudson, Sian Bigid.

And as the sun goes down, the festival will then transform into Midsumma Carnival After Dark.

This lineup will showcase DJs and an ostentatious fun dance party held across both the Main and Picnic stages. Thousands of people dance and party to a major line up on each stage, including a major headliner or two.

WHEN: January 21, 2024 from 11am to 10pm

WHERE: Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne

COST: Free to attend

Additional access information is available online.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

