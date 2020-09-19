Mickey Taylor: Fashion Model, Author, Hit Singer… Porn Star

Mickey Taylor began modelling professionally at the age of three. He later found success as an author, a singer and as a porn star. Mickey sells adult content through IsMyGuy, a premium social network for male models, influencers and content creators. QNews caught up with Mickey Taylor this week.

QNews: Hi Mickey and thanks for talking to QNews. These are exciting times for the porn industry with performers able to take control of their own careers.

Advertisements

Mickey Taylor: For the first time in the history of porn, performers finally have some power to ourselves. Previously, managers and studio heads retained total control. They decided how we should look, what we should do and what words we should say. They molded the talent to an image they believed would sell.

Now with sites like IsMyGuy, we can take back our identities. We can take charge of who we are, who we want to work with, when we want to work, and what kind of content we put out. The end result is actual sexual chemistry. When I work with someone I find attractive, that shows onscreen. All the bells and whistles in the world won’t improve the content if the performers are not into it. I like to keep it organic and real — and hot.

The glow up 👏 https://t.co/i0c8xWDVWD — Mickey Taylor (@MickeyTaylorAS) August 27, 2020

Mickey Taylor, fashion model

QNews: Your Instagram is more like a gallery than a collection of selfies. Do you have training as an artist?

Mickey Taylor: I began modelling professionally at a young age. In the fashion industry, self-expression is everything, so I developed a fashion editorial aesthetic. My body is a sexual plaything but it’s also a canvas for my fashion and my aesthetic. I pride myself on not looking like anyone else in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Taylor (@itsmickeytaylor) on Feb 26, 2020 at 8:11am PST

Mickey Taylor ‘SURRENDER’

QNews: Your new album SURRENDER came out at the end of June.

Mickey Taylor: SURRENDER was an album that was never meant to happen. I dropped an album earlier in the year. It was a great dance album, but I realised I wanted to express myself more. I wanted to dig into crap I’ve gone through like addictions and the abuse I experienced in the industry. So I put that into my music. I never believed it would enter international pop charts or even Billboard, so when it did I was amazed.

It has truly been a whirlwind. I made this album as sort of a mental diary of things I needed to let out during quarantine. I’m so glad it happened.

As a sex worker, people are rarely interested in hearing serious messages from us — “Just take your clothes off.”

But I made music with a message and it took off. The radio started calling! That was a nice movement for me and a nice moment for the industry. It showed that we can be multifaceted. We possess other skills and art forms. We are not one-dimensional dolls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mickey Taylor (@itsmickeytaylor) on Jun 26, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

Advertisements

Advocacy

QNews: You’re also known for your advocacy. Are you optimistic about the future after the pandemic with the growing support worldwide for minority rights as shown with Black Lives Matter?

Mickey Taylor: In the industry, I suspect things are actually only getting worse. Issues are being temporarily brought into the light, but I don’t see any change. Yes, there are people calling out racist directors, but those people still have jobs.

Only 1% of studio casting is for people of colour. Producers say, ‘Yes, we’ll do something about it’, but they’ll do it 3 months and then they’ll start saying again that black performers don’t make them as much money as white people.

I will never return to studio work. Studios do not care about models. Studio heads have raped models. They have sued and silenced models who tried to speak out. Or they bribe models who protest racism in the industry and buy their silence. There’s no real change.

For me, it’s all about looking after my sisters, looking after all of the models I know, and advocating for their work.

It is a constant struggle. Some industries like film, music and sports might see change. However, I don’t see change coming in porn until the mainstream world calls out the behaviour.

If one thing can come out of my music career, it’s that I gain more credibility and take those fuckers down!

Mickey Taylor at Pride

QNews: You recently headlined online Pride events.

Mickey Taylor: The queer community is everything. Without it, I have nothing. I love and respect my community because it gives me freedom and a sense of justice.

I see everyone in the queer community as my family. We look after each other.

During the pandemic, the Queer community has shown its strength more than ever. We are diverse — we change, and we adapt. We figure out how to work any situation that we’re thrown into — good or bad. During COVID, I’ve watched the creativity and art of the community drip down my Instagram feed and flow through my Twitter. It is everywhere and I absolutely adore it.

I get a sense of strength from the sense of pride the queer community gives me.

I just want to tell everyone in the Queer community that if you have a voice, use it and make sure you’re screaming from the rooftops. Change is finally happening, and it’s only going to keep happening if we keep riding this wave.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.