Michigan man killed by Grindr date on Christmas Eve

Kevin Bacon, a 25-year-old Michigan hairdresser disappeared Christmas Eve. He left his home at 5 pm telling his best friend and housemate he had a Grindr date. Later, he texted to let her know he’d be late as he was having fun.

Michigan Live reported that when Kevin failed to show for Christmas dinner the following day, his family contacted the police. Searchers found his car later that day in a parking lot. It contained his phone, wallet and a bag of clothes.

Advertisements

Family and friends began a search of the local area for the popular hairdresser. On December 28, police found Kevin’s body in a house in a township west of Flint, Michigan.

Alleged killer, Mark Latunski

Police then arrested 50-year-old Mark Latunski and charged him with murder and mutilation of a body. The police have not released the information that led them to the body. Nor have they said if Latunski was Kevin’s Grindr date.

ABC12 reports that police investigated a situation in November when they came across Latunski chasing a man down the road. The man was wearing nothing but a kilt and Latunski wanted the $300 garment back. The 29-year-old man had been chained up in Latunski’s basement but became scared and ran off.

Because of the consensual nature of the sex, police laid no charges on that occasion.

The husband of the accused killer also gave interviews proclaiming his own innocence in the matter. Jamie Arnold said he left Latunski in September over Latunski bringing home other men.

Arnold said in one interview he last saw Latunski Christmas Day when his husband visited him at home. However, in a later interview, he said he saw Latunski again on 27 December when he borrowed a car from him.

In court Monday morning, Latunski gave a false name. Kevin Bacon’s father Karl said Latunski was setting himself up for an insanity plea.

“He’s trying to claim an incompetent claim. He’s done that in the past and he’s pursuing that avenue.”

In 2013, when charged with kidnapping and parental interference after not returning his kids to his ex-wife, Latunski successfully pleaded incompetent to stand trial.

Jeffree Star and Kevin Bacon

Jeffree Star, famous for YouTube makeup tutorials, donated $20,000 to a crowdfunder to pay funeral costs after learning Kevin was a fan.

Actor Kevin Bacon, no relation, also sent a message of condolence to the family.

“For obvious reasons, I’m thinking this morning about the friends and family of this young person Kevin Bacon.

Advertisements

“His life was taken from him much too soon. His love was hairdressing. I bet he would have done a great job on this mess on my head. RIP KB.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.