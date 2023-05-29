Entertainment

Michelle Visage wants you to know she’s not taking Ozempic

Jordan Hirst
Michelle Visage on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8
Image: Stan

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage has set the record straight on her health and fitness journey and let fans know she’s not on weight loss drug Ozempic.

The drag doyenne is active on TikTok, but one recent comment from a fan – calling her “Ozempic queen” – rubbed her the wrong way.

In Australia, Ozempic is approved for people with Type 2 diabetes, and a different dose – under the name Wegovy – is approved to treat obesity in adults. The drug is also a popular weight loss aid among celebrities, despite some pretty wild side effects.

Reading the fan’s comment, Michelle filmed a TikTok to “shut that down right now” and share she can’t take the medication due to her Hashimoto’s disease diagnosis.

“If I did Ozempic… I would tell you. But I didn’t,” she said.

“Main reason is because I have Hashimoto’s disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid. One of the side effects of these weight loss drugs is thyroid cancer.

“I’m not a candidate for any of that. So this journey started when I started having panic attacks and said, I’m not going to do this anymore.

“I was overweight for multiple reasons, but mainly because I wasn’t taking care of myself.

“I’m a woman of a certain age so I started with five minutes a day [of] Yoga with Kassandra, on YouTube for free. Five minutes a day on a janky ass towel in a hotel room. I committed to myself.”

@officialmichellevisage Replying to @ChristianPaolo ♬ original sound – Michelle Visage

Michelle added, “The people that need those drugs – diabetics and [others] – do it and be proud. There should be no more shaming. I think that’s ridiculous.

“But please don’t put that on me. Because my ridiculous hard work that I’ve been doing for the past 17 months has been just that.

“If I work all day and I film all day and get home at midnight, I still do 20 minutes of pounding heavy weights.

“I’m 54 [with] muscles. But the only way to do that is through proper nutrition and pounding those weights.”

At the moment, Michelle Visage is appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8. New episodes stream in Australia on Stan every Friday.

