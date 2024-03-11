Michelle Visage surprises Drag Race viewing party in Sydney

RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Michelle Visage has made a surprise appearance at a viewing party in Sydney.

Michelle has officially finished filming season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under with our Rhys Nicholson in Auckland.

She jumped on a plane and on Friday confirmed on her Instagram she was doing the tourist thing in Sydney.

On Saturday night, Michelle joined Aussie stars Kween Kong and Maxi Shield at a Drag Race UK vs the World viewing party at Sydney nightclub Universal.

After watching season 16, clubgoers watched and cheered on our own Hannah Conda as she does us proud on the UK spinoff, which filmed last year.

Universal dropped hints Michelle’s appearance and Stan, which produces RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, excitedly shared photos to social media.

In the comments, some alluded to the persistent gossip that for Down Under season four, Michelle will have a much bigger hosting role.

“She’s getting ready for that main host gig,” one person wrote.

“Soft launching Michelle’s Drag Race Down Under, we love to see it,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan. (@stanaustralia)

Rumoured lineup for Drag Race Down Under season 4

For over a week, RuPaul has been in the US promoting his memoir House of Hidden Meanings.

Down Under sources insisted Ru did fly to Auckland, but we still don’t know exactly how much of the season Ru actually filmed with Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson.

But the list of ten likeliest queens tipped for the new season has firmed up and includes Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane performers.

All will be revealed later this year when Down Under season four begins.

Meanwhile, Hannah Conda, runner-up on Down Under season two, is smashing it on UK vs the World right now.

Her season two sister Kween Kong is also tipped to return to the franchise in the new Global All-Stars later in the year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as UK vs the World and Down Under are all streaming in Australia on Stan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McBain (@mcbainandrew)

Read more on Drag Race Down Under:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.