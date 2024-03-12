Screen

Michelle Visage is the new host of Drag Race Down Under

Michelle Visage is the new host of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under
Michelle Visage is officially taking over as host of the newly-retitled Drag Race Down Under, with RuPaul stepping down in a huge shake-up for the show.

Michelle has only just finished filming the upcoming season four of Down Under over in Auckland.

It’s the first time Michelle has taken the reins of an entire season, and the Drag Race legend is visiting Sydney to announce the big news.

She said of the new gig, “Thank you, RuPaul, for entrusting me with one of your beloved shows.

“The colour, humour and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart.

“I’m ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through.”

RuPaul said, “It has been my great honour to bring Drag Race to Australasia. I can’t wait to see the franchise flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage.”

Down Under queens will join judging panel

After months of gossip, production company World of Wonder has finally spilled tea on how season four will work.

Michelle and Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson are still regulars on season four’s judging panel.

As well as the usual celebrity guest judges, they’ll be joined by a rotating roster of Down Under queens, in a first for the show.

The lineup of ten new queens, including our Aussies from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, have leaked online and will be officially confirmed soon.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season four will stream in Australia on Stan later this year.



