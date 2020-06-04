Michael Kirby appointed Patron of Victorian Pride Centre

The Victorian Pride Centre has marked the start of Pride Month by appointed former High Court Judge Michael Kirby its inaugural Patron, as well as a list of LGBTIQ community ambassadors.

The Pride Centre, located in St Kilda and due to open in late 2020, will be an LGBTIQ community hub. The Pride Centre will give everyone access to technology, resources, health and social services and more.

Michael Kirby said he was excited to be involved and laid out his vision for the Centre in a Pride Month message.

“I’m proud to assume this responsibility because the Centre has great hopes for achieving much reaching out to the LGBTIQ population and all rainbow minorities,” he said.

“Not just in Melbourne, not just in Victoria, but throughout Australia and indeed beyond.

“I hope the Pride Centre will reach beyond Australia, because not far from our borders are countries where things are just as bad as when I was growing up.

“I also hope the Centre will become the nucleus of a museum in Australia to record the journey, the struggles, the effort, the pushback and the ultimate triumph of equality for all on the grounds of sexuality. No exceptions, equality for all.”

LGBTIQ community figures appointed ambassadors

The Victorian Pride Centre’s other Organisation Ambassadors are:

Benjamin Law, writer and broadcaster

Brook Andrew, Wiradjuri/Celtic contemporary artist and artistic director

Courtney Act, Boy, Girl, Artist and Advocate

Danielle Roche OAM, Olympic Gold Medallist Hockeyroos, Director St Kilda Football Club

Jason Ball, LGBTIQ and mental health advocate

Julie McCrossin AM, freelance journalist, broadcaster and MC

Nevo Zisin, Jewish, queer, non-binary writer, performer, activist and public speaker

Tony Ayres, award-winning Australian show runner, writer and director.

Tony Briffa, LGBTIQ human rights advocate and educator, intersex, queer, former Mayor and public speaker

Robyn Archer AO FAHA, singer, writer, artistic director and public advocate for the arts

Rhonda Galbally AC, disability advocate and former CEO

Zoe Coombs Marr, performer, writer, artist and comedian

“We’re grateful for the support of so many leading members of the Australian LGBTIQ community,” Victorian Pride Centre chair Jude Munro said.

“We are proud of them and their many achievements. We, like them, are aiming high in our ambition for the Pride Centre.”

Victorian Pride Centre will open in late 2020

When the 6,000 square metre Victorian Pride Centre opens in late 2020, it will be the second-largest Pride Centre in the world.

Last month, the Pride Centre held a “topping out” ceremony at the site, meaning the building’s external structure was completed.

When it opens, Victoria’s Pride Centre will become a hub and permanent home for 10 Victorian LGBTIQ organisations. The Centre will also give visitors access to technology, learning resources, health and social services, and social opportunities.

In April, the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives received a key to the Centre, becoming the newest official tenant.

The other organisations set to move into the new Pride Centre include Thorne Harbour Health, Switchboard, JOY 94.9, Minus18, Transgender Victoria, and the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

