White Lotus star ‘bans’ homophobes from watching his work

Michael Imperioli took to social media recently to ban “bigots and homophobes” from watching any television or film he stars in.

His long-standing catalogue of work includes Goodfellas, The Sopranos, and most recently, the second season of White Lotus, which saw Imperioli playing a sexually frustrated Italian dad.

His social media statement comes in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling, in favor of a Christian web designer from Colorado who refused to design websites to celebrate same-sex weddings on religious grounds.

“i’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” the caption to his post reads.

He then goes on to sarcastically thank the Supreme Court: “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!”

In a comment on the post, he added, “hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view”.

Others speak out against the ruling

The Supreme Court’s decision has been slammed by activists and LGBTQIA+ advocates alike.

The Last of Us star and internet phenomenon, Pedro Pascal, also took to Instagram with an edited photo showing pride flags covering the six judges who voted in favor of the “licence to discriminate”.

Broadway star Ben Platt also weighed in on the matter in an interview with Variety:

“I think it’s a distraction from things that are actually important, like the planet melting,” Platt said.

“I also think it’s the people who are losing clout, it’s like the last rageful fiery: ‘This is not how it should be!’ before they go away forever.”

The Book of Mormon actor then shared insight into how he stays hopeful in the face bigotry.

“It’s my only hope. That’s the only way to stay any kind of optimistic about it because otherwise it’s just fully going back in time and harming people for no reason,” he continues.

“It feels so backwards, so directly backwards.”

A ‘sad day’ for LGBTQI+ rights

Associate justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the three judges to vote against the “licence to discriminate”, spoke on the matter afterwards, saying:

“Today, the court, for the first time in its history, grants a business, open to the public, a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.

“The immediate, symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status.”

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden also voiced his worries about possible repercussions of the ruling:

“While the court’s decision only addresses expressive original designs, I’m deeply concerned that the decision could invite more discrimination against LGBTQI+ Americans,” he said.

“We will work with states across the country to fight back against attempts to roll back civil rights protections that could follow this ruling.”

