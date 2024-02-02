Michael Griffiths’ diva double feature with Carlotta and Madonna

Hayes Theatre Co. serves up two iconic Divas for two must-see cabarets to delightfully wrap up Mardi Gras, Carlotta and In Vogue: Songs by Madonna.

Following sell-out shows for their respective previous runs, Carlotta and In Vogue: Songs by Madonna are guaranteed camp perfection.

Both shows boast the award-winning cabaret singer, Michael Griffiths. Performing on-stage with Carlotta, and embodying the Queen of Pop herself, Michael Griffiths is a seasoned spectacle ready to entertain.

QNews was lucky enough to chat with Michael about what it’s like working with Aussie cabaret legend, Carlotta, and to talk about his love of Madonna and what audiences can expect at each show.

“In Vogue is basically an embarrassment of riches,” Michael told us. “I shamelessly favour her early years… it’s about a catalogue of songs, and they all kick ass.”

Donning no wig, make-up or cone bra, Michael’s embodiment of Madonna on-stage will be through song and storytelling. A collection of classic Madonna songs, filled with plenty of hits and fan favourites, Madonna enthusiasts young and young-at-heart will feel the tender buzz of nostalgia in this show.

Written by award-winning director and writer, Dean Bryant (Brittney Speares: The Cabaret, Gaybies), In Vogue will take you through the years of Madonna’s career via tongue-in-cheek comedy, era-defining memorabilia and, of course, her music!

“I do talk in the first person, and I am the Queen of Pop for the hour of the show. I read from my diary and just share kind of musings from my romantic life and my career… and my failed film attempts.”

Carlotta: The Party’s Over

Michael’s cabaret antics don’t stop there, backing up one icon with another, and this one is a bit closer to home. Michael joins a living legend on stage for another cabaret spectacular. Closing her 60+ year career is none other than the Queen of the Cross and star of Les Girls, Carlotta.

“I’ve been performing with Carlotta since 2015,” Michael says, recounting his performances with the cabaret queen. “She’s still got it, she’s still on her A game, she’s still feisty.” Carlotta began her career in 1963 as an original member of the long-running cabaret show Les Girls, a gem in the crown of Sydney’s Kings Cross nightlife.

From there, Carlotta shone and became the most famous member of the cabaret, solidifying Les Girls as a must-see attraction for visitors. Now in her 80th year, Carlotta has long been celebrated as a political activist and the inspiration for the film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

With her performance years coming to a fabulous conclusion this March, Michael expresses what Carlotta means to him. “She’s a pro, and I’ve learned a lot from her… To be on stage with her and to see how she works. She’s the real deal. She’s wonderful in front of a crowd.”

When asking what audiences can expect, Michael expresses it’s all off-the-cuff. “There is zero script. Nothing is prepared except for the songs. Every show is different.”

A Mardi Gras double feature not to be missed

Michael Griffiths’ embodiment of the Queen of Pop with In Vogue: Songs by Madonna can be seen at Hayes Theatre Co. from 1 – 3 March. Previous shows have been a sell-out sensation, so make sure to book tickets to In Vogue: Songs by Madonna.

Carlotta’s farewell to the Sydney Cabaret, performed alongside Michael, is from 28 Feb – 3 Mar at Hayes Theatre Co. Make sure not to miss the last chance to see a living legend do what she does best. Which is sing, dance and be one hell of a cabaret star. Book tickets to Carlotta.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.