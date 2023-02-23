Metro Arts 2023: Taking art to brave new places

Metro Arts is kicking off 2023 with an exciting new program that showcases the works of multidisciplinary artists and highlights new perspectives and bold choices.

The program, which includes performances in dance, movement, theatre, and music, promises to ignite audiences’ fervor, spark dialogue, and stretch the imagination.

The 2023 program is a testament to the future of contemporary performing and visual arts. It offers a much-needed space for national artists to grow, develop, experience, and also carve out a sustainable arts practice.

Find moments of magic

Jo Thomas, CEO and Artistic Director of Metro Arts, says the 2023 season launch will embody the organization’s mission to nurture and showcase the future of Australian contemporary arts:

“We invite our audiences to find moments of magic in our 2023 program where this year’s performances continue to champion challenging, experiential and inclusive art-making and artists including works with underlying and overt physicality through to the thought-provoking”.

The January-June 2023 program includes a variety of shows, such as “Betwixt” by Pink Matter, which examines what lies between fear and freedom through street dance and also spoken word.

Another show, “The People’s Dance Party” by Bring a Plate Dance Company, celebrates the exuberant joy of uninhibited movement in an immersive one-off event.

For one night only, Brisbane-based alternative electronic trash trio The Architects of Sound will create an earworm extravaganza in “Rough, Red & Raw,” a sonic and comedic experience that is live, loose, and extremely LGBTQIA+.

Indelabilityarts will shine the spotlight on women and also mental health in “SHE (See us, Hear us, Engage with us),” which challenges perceptions about our collective emotional well-being.

In addition, “Break” looks at what happens when dreams stretch to the breaking point from the perspective of professional acrobat and former Circa performer Cecelia Martin and The Farm in a physical love letter to circus performance.

Artist in residence

The Metro Arts 2023 Artist in Residence is First Nations (Bidjara/Kullali/Wakka Wakka) Italian artist, choreographer, and performer Joshua Taliani.

During his residency, Taliani will push the boundaries of his practice, crossing his work with learnings of culture and the queer movement.

“When you come to Metro Arts, you expect the unexpected. You get the chance to be the first one there,” Thomas also says.

“Metro Arts is experimental, experiential, inclusive, bold, and brave. We are multidisciplinary, we are a bit of everything, and we are where art starts. We are telling the stories of here and now.”

The program also promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience that reflects the here and now, telling bold, brave, and beautiful stories from Australia’s new crop of contemporary artists.

Tickets for the 2023 program are on sale now via metroarts.com.au.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.