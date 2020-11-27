Meryl Streep camps it up in Netflix’s epic lesbian musical ‘The Prom’

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for upcoming epic lesbian musical The Prom, directed by Ryan Murphy and featuring an all-star cast.

Murphy has adapted the film from the original Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

In the film, Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells play self-absorbed Broadway actors who head to small-town Indiana on a mission.

A lesbian high school student, Emma Nolan, is heartbroken because the head of her school’s PTA has banned her and girlfriend Alyssa from going to prom together.

“We have got to go down there, and raise holy hell!” Streep’s character exclaims in the trailer.

The four Broadway stars do exactly that, and rally behind Emma to give her a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Despite the interruption of COVID-19 lockdowns, Murphy finished the film and it arrives on Netflix in December.

“There is so much passion and warmth in the movie,” Murphy told Variety.

“I think the reason everyone said ‘Yes’ so quickly was because of the message.

“The theme of the movie is fighting intolerance, and I think we were all feeling that way in our lives. Every day, making it was a joy.

“The idea [is the] movie can make kids who feel alone or rejected a part of the community.”

Actress Jo Ellen Pellman plays lead lesbian teen Emma Nolan in the film.

She explained she wants The Prom to show “LGBTQ kids across the world that they are worthy of a big, joyous happy ending.”

The Prom is a ‘love letter’ to old-fashioned movie musicals

Ryan Murphy said that with The Prom, he sought to make an old-fashioned, family-friendly “love letter to the Hollywood musicals we all grew up on.”

“I’ve never done something so old-fashioned,” he said.

“My work tends to be a little bit edgier. I really set out to make something that was for everyone. Something that parents can watch with their kids.

“When we found out that we couldn’t shoot on Broadway, I thought, ‘Well that’s it, we can’t make the movie,’ and Netflix was like, ‘We’ll build Broadway.’

“I also love the timing of this movie because people who love Broadway and musicals can’t get them right now.

“This will hopefully remind people of that joy they get at a Broadway show.”

The Prom arrives on Netflix on December 11.

