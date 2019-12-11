Merriam-Webster dictionary names non-binary pronoun ‘they’ as Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster has announced the personal pronoun “they” is their word of the year for 2019, after a staggering increase in searches on the dictionary’s website.

Merriam-Webster reported lookups for the word increased by 313 per cent this year, compared to 2018.

In September, the dictionary added a definition explaining “they” is “used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is non-binary,” along with three other definitions.

Announced this week, “Although our lookups are often driven by events in the news, the dictionary is also a primary resource for information about language itself.

“The shifting use of ‘they’ has been the subject of increasing study and commentary in recent years.”

Merriam-Webster senior editor Emily Brewster said pronouns are the English language’s most commonly used – yet overlooked – words.

“Like other common words (think go, do, and have) they tend to be mostly ignored by dictionary users,” Brewster said.

“But over the past year or so, as people have increasingly encountered the non-binary use, we’ve seen searches for ‘they’ grow dramatically.

“People were clearly encountering this new use and turning to the dictionary for clarity and for usage guidance.”

Non-binary usage of ‘they’ dates back 600 years

In September British singer Sam Smith, who identifies as non-binary, announced their pronouns are now “they/them,” and not “he/him”.

In a blog post that month, the Merriam-Webster dictionary explained the pronoun “they” has been in “consistent use as a singular pronoun since the late 1300s”.

They said they had found an example of the pronoun used to describe a non-binary identity as early as the 1950s.

“Regardless of what detractors say, nearly everyone uses the singular ‘they’ in casual conversation and often in formal writing,” Merriam-Webster said.

“’They’ is taking on a new use, however: as a pronoun of choice for someone who doesn’t identify as either male or female.

“There have always been people who didn’t conform to an expected gender expression, or who seemed to be neither male nor female.

“But we’ve struggled to find the right language to describe these people – and in particular, the right pronouns.

“The new use of they is direct, and it is for a person whose gender is known, but who does not identify as male or female.

“If I were introducing a friend who preferred to use the pronoun ‘they’, I would say, ‘This is my friend, Jay. I met them at work.’”

