Men’s Rosary Crusade follows Newtown protest

Organisers claimed 400+ men attended the Men’s Rosary Crusade outside St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney today. The ‘crusade’ came after 30 men marched through Newtown Friday night chanting the Hail Mary in response to Reuben Kaye’s Jesus joke on The Project.

The men, many of them hooded, formed a circle and recited the Lord’s Prayer. They then marched through Newtown with an escort of several police officers.

Video footage from this afternoon’s Men’s Rosary Crusade appeared to show substantially less than 400 people in attendance. The Christian Lives Matter Facebook page called earlier in the week for ‘1000 MEN and sons’ to attend the event.

Big Fail there. (Fail Mary, full of grace…)

Christian Lives Matter founder Charlie Bakhos boasted on Instagram about the 30 people joining Friday night’s march.

“Huge turnout with the boys praying powerful rosary in Newtown tonight.”

Huge turnout? Jesus H Christ. Even Sunday services in local churches get more people than that.

Reports of hardline Christians attacking people outside the Bank Hotel in Newtown tonight. Be careful out there, folks. https://t.co/jBGSZ3TAx4 — Travis Johnson (@CelluloidWhisky) March 3, 2023

Bakhos again posted to Instagram.

“The persecution of our faith is uniting so many to turn to prayer and unity against this agenda. 🙏

“Let’s continue praying for Australia and conversion of lost souls.

“Ava Maria being sung after the rosary.”

If only hype were crowd numbers, hey Charlie?

Monthly Protests

It appears the group intend making the protest a monthly event.

“Every ‘First Saturday of the Month’ as requested by Our Lady of Fatima for reparation of sins.

“We are called to publicly profess our faith and Our Lady has given us this amazing opportunity.

“Confession available from 11 am and Holy Mass 12 pm in St Mary’s Cathedral (all welcome to make this pilgrimage including women and children).”

Wouldn’t like to be a fly on the wall at those confessions!

