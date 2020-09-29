Slain Brisbane DJ Andy Stephens farewelled at memorial

Brisbane DJ and radio host Andy Stephens has been farewelled at a memorial as friends remember him as a “true character of the Brisbane DJ scene”.

Stephens, known as Andy C, was tragically found dead in his inner-west Brisbane home earlier this month. Police later charged two men with murder over the 48-year-old’s death.

For many years Stephens was a DJ and club promoter for numerous Fortitude Valley venues, and also hosted community radio shows. In the early 2000s, Andy co-founded radio station Switch FM and had only recently returned there.

Dr Wendell Rosevear from Stonewall Medical Centre said friends gathered at a memorial for Andy earlier this month in Indooroopilly, near the man’s Taringa home.

“I remember him as a really passionate person who was often misunderstood,” he told QNews.com.au.

“He loved helping people and he touched many people’s lives because he was passionate and genuine.

“He would mentor other young DJs in Brisbane, and also helped out the BrisBears group.”

Dr Rosevear said the memorial was held at the Pig N Whistle pub in Indooroopilly, a favourite of Andy’s.

“They knew him there because he would love to visit. Many locals in his area knew him,” Wendell said.

“The person who ran the memorial was one of Andy’s mates from when he was a teenager. He rescued Andy from bullies and they became lifelong friends.”

Andy Stephens’ tragic death ‘so difficult to comprehend’

After Andy’s death, friends and colleagues also took to Facebook to share their shock, sadness and memories of the Brisbane man.

“Andy was a wealth of knowledge. Not only about the Australian music scene, but also all the little juicy stories about the Valley underbelly in the 80s and 90s,” DJ Disco Dan wrote on Facebook.

“I could listen to those stories for hours.”

Nita James described Mr Stephens as “unique” and a “damn good guy”.

“His craziness made me laugh and his happy go lucky attitude was contagious,” James said.

Friend Shan Frenzie described him as a “true character of the Brisbane DJ scene.”

“I’ll always remember Andy’s enthusiasm back in the early 90s. He had stories for days. [He] always knew the inner politics of the valley scene,” Frenzie wrote.

“He was one of the good guys, with a gentle soul who would not want to harm anyone. [It] makes the tragedy of his passing so difficult to comprehend.

“But I know he brought happiness to many through his music.”

Police charge two men with murder

Police charged 33-year-olds Michael Bradley Small and Scott Richard Gordon with Stephens’ murder.

Officers located Stephen’s body in his Taringa home on September 3.

They alleged in court on September 8 the men murdered Stephens days earlier on August 30.

The two accused were expected to reappear in court on Monday (September 28).

