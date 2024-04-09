QLD

Memorial for Luke Davies to be held in New Farm Park

Luke Davies against a backdrop of New Farm Park
Composite image. Images: Kgbo/Wikimedia Commons, Luke Davies/Instagram

An outdoor public memorial will celebrate the life of flight attendant Luke Davies in New Farm Park in Brisbane later this month.

Members of the public are invited to the park on Saturday, April 20, from 4pm, almost two months after his and his partner Jesse Baird’s tragic deaths in Sydney.

Following the memorial, a reception at Brisbane Powerhouse will accommodate up to 500 people.

Luke Davies, a Qantas flight attendant, lived in Brisbane before he moved to Sydney last year.

In Sydney, Luke met his partner Jesse and planned to return to Brisbane to celebrate his 30th birthday later this year.

The upcoming New Farm Park memorial comes after a more informal gathering in the park in early March.

Around seventy of Luke’s friends and loved ones came together to share stories about Luke and collect stories for a book for his family.

Luke Davies honoured in Mardi Gras Parade

At that time, Luke Davies’ was honoured with tributes in the Mardi Gras Parade, including from employer Qantas.

Luke’s name appeared on the front of the airline’s float in his memory. Luke’s mum Sandra also marched with her son’s Qantas colleagues in the parade.

Two weeks ago, Jesse Baird’s parents and siblings delivered heartbreaking eulogies at a funeral service in the TV presenter’s Melbourne hometown.

On February 28, police found Luke Davies and Jesse Baird’s bodies after then-officer Beau Lamarre-Condon allegedly murdered the men a week earlier.

NSW Police later charged Lamarre-Condon with two counts of murder and he remains behind bars.

Remembering Luke and Jessie:

Family and friends farewell Jesse Baird at Melbourne memorial

Luke Davies’ mum Sandra shares tribute to her son

Hundreds attend Sydney vigil for Jesse and Luke

Mardi Gras tribute for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Jordan Hirst
Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

