Memorial for drag legend Miss Candee to be livestreamed

A memorial for legendary Melbourne drag queen Miss Candee will be livestreamed online from St Kilda on Monday afternoon.

Ron Walker, also known as drag icon Miss Candee, died on July 16 surrounded by family and friends. Walker began a 48-year career as Miss Candee at age 21.

Candee worked at many some of Melbourne’s most cherished gay bars, including in recent years at Richmond venue DT’s Hotel in a regular show called Divas, alongside drag queens Suzie Ridge and Laura Gravity.

This afternoon (August 1), the drag queen’s memorial A Life Lived Large will be held at St Kilda Town Hall from 4pm.

The service will be livestreamed and accessible from the DT’s Hotel Facebook page.

The Town Hall memorial will then be followed by A Celebration of Miss Candee at Chasers Nightclub from 6:30pm.

Last month, DT’s Hotel announced on its Facebook page that the drag superstar had died.

“It’s with great sadness that we let you know that Miss Candee (Ron Walker) passed away just after 1.30am this morning,” they wrote.

“Candee was surrounded by her family and close friends.

“The DT’s crew have not only lost a star, but also a much-loved family member and friend. We will all miss her very much.”

Hundreds of tributes flow for Miss Candee

After the Melbourne drag legend’s death, hundreds of friends and fans paid tribute on social media.

Among them were Melbourne deputy lord mayor Nicholas Reece who tweeted, “Melbourne has lost a legend with the passing of Miss Candee.

“By day a retail assistant at David Jones, by night she was queen of the drag scene. A true original.”

