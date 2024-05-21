Memorial announced for Sydney businessman Geoff Selig

A memorial will be held for prominent Sydney businessman Geoff Selig after his tragic death earlier this month.

The gay businessman was executive chairman of printing and communications firm IVE Group. IVE prints some of Australia’s biggest magazine titles.

Geoff died at age 59 this month from complications following a tragic accident while on holiday in Barcelona.

After his death, tributes remembered Geoff as a printing industry giant as well as a “steadfast supporter” of the LGBTQIA+ community through his advocacy and philanthropy.

A memorial event will celebrate Geoff Selig’s life next Monday (May 27). IVE announced the service at Doltone House in Sydney will start at 12 noon.

Geoff’s company has encouraged all who knew him to attend and share the invitation.

LGBTQIA+ organisations remember Geoff Selig

After his death, tributes to Geoff Selig acknowledged his longtime support for local LGBTQIA+ groups including Out For Australia and The Pinnacle Foundation.

LGBTQIA+ education charity The Pinnacle Foundation paid tribute to their one-time director.

“Geoff was a generous and passionate supporter of The Pinnacle Foundation,” the org said.

“He was a major donor, including funding The Selig Family Scholarship to support young LGBTQIA+ Australians to realise their full potential.

“We also recognise the very significant contribution Geoff made to Australia’s successful marriage equality campaign.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with everyone who knew and loved Geoff.”

LGBTQIA+ business mentoring organisation Out For Australia said Geoff will be “dearly missed but forever remembered”.

“Geoff was a beacon of generosity and a steadfast supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community through his involvement with Out For Australia, the Pinnacle Foundation, and as a private benefactor of the marriage equality campaign,” Out For Australia said.

“Geoff’s legacy of kindness and advocacy has left an indelible mark on our community.

“His impact extended far beyond financial contributions, embodying true commitment to equality and support for young LGBTQIA+ individuals.

“Thank you, Geoff, for everything. You will be dearly missed but forever remembered.”

