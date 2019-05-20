MELT Festival: Moving story behind 2019 Portrait Prize winner

A striking portrait depicting the internal struggle of LGBTIQ Pacific Islander people has won the Portrait Prize at this year’s MELT Festival.

Brisbane photographer Dan Molloy’s entry (pictured), titled Silenced in the Shadows, was named Judge’s Choice at Brisbane Powerhouse last Friday night. He won a $1000 prize.

Advertisements

For the work Molloy photographed Stevie, who identifies as LGBTIQ and is from the Pacific Islands.

The portraits depicts “the emotional internal battle LGBTIQ+ Pacific Islander and Indigenous people often face.”

“The tape on the mouth represents being silenced and being stuck in a community and a culture where you can’t express your sexuality or gender identity,” Molloy told QN Magazine.

“Pacific Islander communities can have staunch cultural and religious beliefs and transgender people fear being ostracised and not accepted.

“Just as when you’re gay and you’re in the closet, you feel silenced and you can’t express yourself.”

Molloy said his winning portrait is one of thirty he’d taken as part of the same collection. He said he wants to exhibit them somewhere in Brisbane ahead of next year’s MELT Festival.

“Everyone we photographed on this day felt ostracised by their families or somebody in their lives,” he said.

“We wanted to take a stand by taking some amazing photos and be seen and heard. Our stories are real. We’re real people.”

MELT Festival’s 10-day lineup of queer arts and culture

Twenty-one other MELT Portrait Prize finalists are on display throughout the Brisbane Powerhouse.

The People’s Choice recipient, chosen by votes cast by patrons at the venue, will be announced at the end of the MELT Festival.

MELT organisers unveiled the festival’s 2019 lineup last month, celebrating LGBTIQ+ arts and culture and promoting LGBTIQ+ visibility and inclusivity.

Last Friday night, the LGBTIQ community gathered at the Brisbane Powerhouse to commemorate IDAHOBIT.

Advertisements

May 17 each year is recognised as International Day of Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The MELT festival runs for 10 days from June 28 to July 7 at Brisbane Powerhouse. Tickets are on sale now at the website here.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.