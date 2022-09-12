Brisbane Powerhouse’s MELT Festival has unveiled its full lineup

MELT Festival, Brisbane Powerhouse’s celebration of queer art, artists, allies, icons, and ideas, has unveiled its entire program for this November.

The 18-day LGBTIQ+ extravaganza will take over the cultural venue from November 10 to 27, transforming Brisbane Powerhouse into “a playground of neon chapels, club nights, “pleasuredomes” and secret cinemas.”

MELT curator Daniel Evans said both emerging artists and returning favourites, including homegrown talent and international headliners, are on the lineup.

“From thumping club nights with global icons to tiny shimmering spectacles and crowd-sourced come-togethers, MELT 2022 continues Brisbane Powerhouse’s legacy of curating surprising, radical and disruptive experiences,” he said.

International headliners Sophie Ellis Bextor, Big Freedia and London DJ Jodie Harsh will help to open the festival with performances on November 10 and 11.

Heralded by Baz Luhrmann as a modern-day Mick Jagger, Brendan Maclean will perform his solo show Alone At Last! after a successful debut at Adelaide Cabaret Festival.

McLean performs out of character and at a piano, bringing audiences his original music, salacious stories and favourites from his previous shows.

Courtney Act is coming to the Pleasuredome

The highly anticipated new Pleasuredome venue hosts Shane Jenek – aka Courtney Act – to discuss heartfelt memoir, Caught In The Act.

Also in the Pleasuredome, returning MELT favourite cabaret verbatim hit Lesbian Love Stories will tell tales of lady love from across the globe through song, speech and prose.

Meltdown transforms Brisbane Powerhouse into a hall of tech house beats with DJ sets from Soul of Detroit featuring John ‘Jammin’ Collins of Underground Resistance, Sophie Forrest and DJ Enn.

Curated by Joel Devereux, sets are intertwined with installations, guest appearances, drag acts and performances.

Acclaimed disrupters Polytoxic premiere their In Your Dreams, featuring a line-up of system-dismantling, genderqueer artists.

Meanwhile, Cher is an inspired mash-up of gender, power and pop culture by Larissa McGowan. The show marries contemporary dance with cabaret in a solo tour de force inspired by its namesake.

MELT Festival will welcome legends and newcomers to Comedy Gala

Brisbane’s Qween of Comedy Mel Buttle will host MELT Comedy Gala, featuring a lineup of queer comedy legends and fresh faces.

Brisbane-raised Benjamin Law is one of the LGBTQIA+ storytellers on the lineup of festival favourite Queerstories.

It’s Called Achilles, a solo contemporary dance work performed by Michael Smith with live accompaniment from composer Felix Sampson, sees the idea of ‘reveal’ take an honest turn as Smith relentlessly morphs camp archetypes with depictions of self.

Moving-image artwork FAWN by experimental arts collaborative APHIDS connects characters from popular culture with everyday people who have the lived experience of losing a parent.

Free social events of the season include LGBTQIA+ Elders Dance Club hosted by All The Queens Men, and Backbone Youth Arts’ Revel In The Queer.

MELT Festival is at Brisbane Powerhouse from 10-27 November. Tickets are on sale now.

