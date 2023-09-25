MELT asks Brisbane to bare all for artist Spencer Tunick

New York artist Spencer Tunick is looking for volunteers to go nude on the Brisbane River for an art installation during Brisbane Powerhouse’s MELT queer arts festival this November.

Spencer Tunick is renowned for his live artworks depicting the nude figure in public. Since 1992, he’s organised over 100 installations using dozens, hundreds or thousands of volunteers.

In each one, the crowds of participants use their bare bodies en masse to create artistic landscapes.

This November, Spencer is planning a series of photographic installations in Brisbane during MELT, the city’s LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival.

The artist will work with volunteers to create a photographic series, titled TIDE. He’ll create the works in various locations along the landscapes of the Brisbane River, in a celebration of diversity.

Spencer has only created a handful of his artworks in Australia. His last was in Sydney last November, and TIDE will be his first in Brisbane.

“I love Australia and Australian people. It’s a real honour to create works in a new city in the context of an event celebrating LGBTQIA+ arts and culture,” Spencer said.

“TIDE will hopefully speak to diverse groups of people and everyone navigating their way through the difficult challenges of our current world.

“It is a privilege to make art that centres around the LGBTQIA+ community with all its beauty and vibrance.”

Call for volunteers to join Spencer Tunick’s TIDE

MELT Festival organisers have put out a call for volunteers to participate in Spencer Tunick’s TIDE.

Register your interest at the Powerhouse website. But there are limited spots, so get in quick.

Each selected participant will get a print of the final artwork as a gift of appreciation from Brisbane Powerhouse.

Powerhouse Program Manager and TIDE Curator Emmie Paranthoiene said the art will show Brisbane through a different lens.

“We are bringing the bare and bold to Brisbane with Spencer’s visit and his incredible series of installations,” she said.

“[TIDE] is a nod to the true core of MELT Festival – the expression of diversity – and is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our stunning city.”

MELT Festival takes over Powerhouse in November

Spencer Tunick’s TIDE is part of the MELT Festival, which takes over Brisbane Powerhouse from November 11 to 26.

Back for its eighth edition in 2023, MELT’s program features home-grown artists alongside international acts.

This November at MELT there’s music, theatre, photography, textile art, installations, a book launch and more.

Tickets to the MELT Festival’s 2023 program are on sale now.

