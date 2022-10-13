Melissa Etheridge & Rachel Maddow: Do lesbians give a damn?

On National Coming Out Day, Melissa Etheridge and Rachel Maddow appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The lesbian icons answered questions on current hot-button issues in a segment titled ‘Do! Lesbians Give a Damn!?’

The ‘Bring Me Some Water’ singer/songwriter joined the incisive political commentator on a light-hearted segment that both threw shade – watch out Madge — and celebrated a few recent pop culture moments.

The segment is worth a watch just to see the historic moment when Rachel Maddow bursts into giggles.

Scroll down for the vid.

Andy Cohen first asked if lesbians give a damn about Halloween. Both agreed they do.

“It’s the only time we wanna put make-up on — ever,” said Melissa Etheridge.

Madonna coming out

Neither seemed too enthused about Madonna apparently coming out in a TikTok video earlier this week. Andy Cohen summed up their response as “We’ve been there, done that.”

But a question about Billy Eichner blaming straight people for Bros bombing excited a lengthier response.

“I’m just excited that there’s a big, studio, gay movie now,” said Rachel Maddow, “because that means the lesbians will get one in 40 years.”

Velma

The most enthusiastic response came to a question about whether lesbians give a damn about Velma from Scooby-Doo being an out lesbian.

“Yes,” they both agreed, enthusiastically nodding.

That was in contrast to Melissa and Rachel’s response to Phantom of the Opera ending on Broadway and the Frasier television reboot. Almost stifled yawns.

Asked about the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, both agreed lesbians care slightly less about the death than gay men.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.