Melissa Etheridge is headlining this Queensland festival

Melissa Etheridge headlining Blues on Broadbeach in 2024
Image: Elizabeth Miranda/Supplied by Blues on Broadbeach

Melissa Etheridge is headlining the Blues on Broadbeach Festival on the Gold Coast, her only Queensland show next year.

Melissa is returning to Australia for the first time in five years in 2024. She’s performing a string of capital city concerts on her I’m Not Broken Tour, and has now also confirmed her Queensland plans.

She’s at Blues on Broadbeach, on 16-19 May on the Gold Coast. The festival will transform Broadbeach into a rhythm and blues mecca for four days.

“I am thrilled to announce that I’m now joining the Blues on Broadbeach lineup, and sharing the stage with some amazing international, Australian and New Zealand artists,” Melissa said.

“This is my only Queensland show, and I am excited to be playing this iconic blues festival.

“I’ll be bringing my full live show down under, for the first time in five years. I’m looking forward to seeing all my Australian fans in 2024.”

The Grammy Award-winning lesbian icon is among the first artists announced for the Gold Coast festival, which also includes Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Ana Popovic, Eric Bibb and Lloyd Spiegel.

Melissa Etheridge coming to Australia for national tour

Meanwhile, Melissa Etheridge will also perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney as part of her own national tour.

The tour kicks off on May 10 at Riverside Theatre in Perth, before the AEC Theatre in Adelaide on May 12th, The Forum in Melbourne on May 15th, and finishing up at Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney on May 17.

For information and tickets for Melissa Etheridge’s own tour visit teglive.com.au.

