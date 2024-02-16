“I’m Not Broken.” QNews chats to Lesbian icon, Melissa Etheridge

She’s the lyrical legend with a voice that sounds like a smokey whiskey (no ice). Melissa Etheridge is ditching the Broadway stage and is back to being a rockstar! This soulful rock legend and LGBTQIA+ activist hits the shores of Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Sydney from May 10 with her guitar and a leather jacket heavy with Grammy-award winning songs. With beloved hits such as “I’m The Only One,” “Come to My Window,” and “Bring Me Some Water,” Melissa Etheridge is coming in hot! QNews went along for the ride catching up with the Queen of Rock herself ahead of her “I’m Not Broken” tour. We chatted all about her music, the Kansas women’s prison that inspired “I’m Not Broken,” and what Australia can expect for her upcoming tour!

The Queen of Rock returns

“Well, coming all the way down there, I only get down there every few years, I always make sure I do the hits and I want people to know that they’re going to hear their favourite songs,” Melissa assures us. Sharing her love of touring in Australia, “just every time I come down there, I just fall in love with you all over again. You’re just a very special place.”

The last time Melissa was in Australia was 2019 with “If It Makes You Happy” singer, Sheryl Crow. Since then, Melissa followed the shining lights to Broadway, performing in her one-woman biopic, My Window. Now she is ready to return to the arena and rock out like never before! “On the night it closed” Melissa says, recounting her final curtain call on Broadway. “I turned to my tour manager said. ‘Let’s go rock! I just want to go play for a year, play whatever I want. Just sing and clap my hands and just do whatever I want.”

“I’m Not Broken”

Set for release later this year, Etheridge’s new documentary details a year of work she did with the inmates of Kansas Women’s Penitentiary. “There where were five women in the prison that I met with and for a whole year they wrote me letters and told me about their experience. And then I met with them two or three times. And after that whole experience, I went back, and I wrote the song.” Melissa then returned to the women’s prison and performed a concert for them. “The song is for the women in the penitentiary. One of the lines is ‘I’m not broken, I’m a burning woman, I’m not broken, I’m worth it’.”

Etheridge will be performing her new song at her upcoming tour. Check out the tour schedule below and book your tickets to see a living legend live on stage. Beaming with excitement, Melissa leaves us Aussies with one last message: “I’ve missed you. I love you. I can’t wait to rock you. My whole intention is to lift you up and you’re going to leave feeling better than you came!”

Melissa Etheridge’s “I’m Not Broken” tour is on sale now, with the following Australian dates:

PERTH – Friday 10th May 2024 – Riverside Theatre.

ADELAIDE – Sunday, 12th May 2024 – AEC Theatre

MELBOURNE – Wednesday, 15th May 2024 – The Forum

GOLD COAST – Thursday, 16th – 19th May 2024 – Broadbeach Precinct, Gold Coast

SYDNEY – Friday, 17th May 2024 – Darling Harbour Theatre