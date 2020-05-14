Melissa Etheridge ‘heartbroken’ after son Beckett dies, aged 21

Melissa Etheridge has said she is “heartbroken” by the loss of her 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher.



The singer confirmed in a heartbreaking statement Beckett died as a result of opioid addiction, aged just 21.

“Today I join the thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she wrote in a message via Twitter.

“My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.

“He will be missed by those who loved him, his family, and friends. My heart is broken.

“I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief.”

“We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

Etheridge added she “will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

David Crosby was Melissa Etheridge’s son Beckett Cypher’s father

Beckett was Etheridge’s son with former partner Julie Cypher. The pair are also co-parents to Beckett’s older sister Bailey Jean.

Bailey Jean was born in February 1997, and Beckett in November 1998.

In 1999, the singer told The Advocate, “The whole idea of having a child has made me much more of an activist, more concerned about the world.

“I mean, I used to be concerned, but it was sort of finite. Now I want the world to be better — perfect — because my children are going to be here after me.

“Things mean more. Things matter.”

Etheridge later revealed fellow singer David Crosby is the two children’s biological father.

She also has 13-year-old twins, Miller and Johnnie, with former partner Tammy Lynn Michaels.

