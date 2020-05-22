Melbourne vandals deface Jewish golf club with swastikas and gay slurs

Police are hunting vandals responsible for vile antisemitic and homophobic graffiti at a Jewish-owned golf course in Melbourne.

Cranbourne Golf Club’s management said staff and members found the graffiti on the club’s fourth green on Wednesday morning.

Vandals had extensively damaged the green by spray painting Nazi swastikas, a homophobic slur and drawings of penises on the turf.

Jewish golfers founded the club, in Melbourne’s south-east, in 1953 to accomodate minority groups banned from other clubs because of their religion.

Management said the club welcomes everyone “regardless of race, religion, faith or gender”.

“It is for this reason more than any other that we find this vandalism abhorrent in its nature and unacceptable in any forum, at any time,” they said.

Staff at the club have painted over the slurs with turf paint.

Michael Barnett, co-convener of Jewish LGBTIQ group Aleph Melbourne said the vandals’ act showed “profound immaturity and insensitivity”.

“As a support group for LGBTIQ+ Jews we feel the pain doubly,” he said.

“We’re targeted for being Jewish. We’re targeted for our sexual orientation.

“We hope that the perpetrators are brought to justice. More than that, we hope that they come to understand the nature of their crime and make amends for their actions.”

‘Zero-tolerance approach’ needed to hateful antisemitism

Dvir Abramovich from the Anti-Defamation Commission described the graffiti as “cruel and vicious”.

“It reminds us that there are white supremacists in our midst wishing to intimidate us,” he said.

“We need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this growing societal virus.”

Cranbourne Golf Club only just reopened to members last week after Victoria eased coronavirus restrictions.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.gov.au.

