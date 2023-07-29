Melbourne protest against Neo-Nazi recruitment drive

Protesters gathered today outside a neo-Nazi powerlifting meet at Melbourne’s Legacy Boxing Gym. Campaign Against Racism & Fascism organised the action against the event organised by notorious white supremacist Thomas Sewell.

Thomas Sewell

Australian neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell leads the National Socialist Network and the European Australian Movement. He also founded the far-right white nationalist extremist Lads Society.

Sewell has been involved in a number of neo-Nazi incidents over recent years. In October 2022, he and members of the National Socialist Network disrupted a Melbourne family-friendly youth festival. In addition to intimidating attendees, they performed Nazi salutes and hurled slurs at a drag performer.

He and other members of the National Socialist Network attended an anti-trans rally organised by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull in March 2023. The group infamously performed Nazi salutes on the steps of Victoria’s Parliament House.

The following month, the group made news again. This time for more Nazi salutes during a celebration of Adolf Hitler’s birthday at a restaurant.

Legacy Boxing Gym

In late 2022, Boxing Victoria deregistered the Legacy Boxing Gym after evidence emerged of Neo-Nazi and white supremacist activity at the building including photos of members performing the Nazi salute surrounded by Nazi paraphernalia.

Campaign Against Racism & Fascism

Protesters approached the Legacy Boxing Gym today chanting “Unite, unite, unite to fight the right!”

Neo-Nazis performed Nazi salutes from behind the gym fence. Police previously set up barricades and a buffer zone to keep the two groups apart.

Jasmine Duff from Campaign Against Racism and Fascism said the group’s message was never again.

“Neo-Nazis are desperately trying to build a following, and they’re doing it in the heart of one of Melbourne’s most multicultural suburbs.

“We’re protesting to show that we stand intransigently against Nazism, and against racism and bigotry in all its forms. We’re fighting for a world where no one has to live in fear of fascism, racism or oppression.

“Communities have fought against these hate groups before and won, and we can do it again.

“We need to send a strong message that their ideas, events and groups are unacceptable to the community and we won’t stand by and let them carry on. We will show that the community supports the rights of all migrants and refugees to settle in Australia.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.