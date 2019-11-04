Photographer seeking rainbow families for new photobook

Melbourne freelance photographer Mia Mala McDonald is seeking rainbow families from around the country who want to share their stories in a new photobook.

Mia said the book, titled Once In A Lullaby, will feature around 40 intimate portraits and interviews with LGBTIQ couples with children nationwide.

“This is a photographic project recording and celebrating Australian rainbow families in their homes,” she told QNews.com.au.

“This project speaks to both my identification with these families and the overwhelming absence of such images in mainstream representations.”

Mia added the current generation of rainbow families have seen “rapid changes” to Australian laws around parenting rights.

“We’re the first families directly impacted by these law changes,” she said.

“The laws allow access IVF procedures, changes to passports and birth certificates, changes in adoption laws, support for fostering.

“As a result we have more parent role models in our community. We’re an important part of history and our stories should be recorded and told.”

Mia lives in Melbourne with her own rainbow family: her partner Steph and their young daughter.

She said she was “shocked and saddened to witness the negative conversations” around rainbow families and children during the marriage equality postal survey in 2017.

“[The book] is an archive and a documentation of our rapidly changing community and the lives of people who offer brave new visions of what it means to be family in Australia today,” she said.

“There is no sensationalism here.”

Mia has so far photographed 15 families from across Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales.

She also plans to meet with families in Alice Springs, Perth, Hobart, Darwin, Broken Hill, Daylesford, and elsewhere.

If you’re interested in taking part, you can contact the photographer via her website here.

Read some of the stories from rainbow families taking part in the Once In A Lullaby project below:

