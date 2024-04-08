Melbourne memorial announced for late legend Phil Carswell

Friends and colleagues will gather to celebrate the life of the late Phil Carswell, a pioneer and legend of gay liberation and HIV/AIDS activism in Australia, at a Melbourne memorial later this month.

We lost a legend when Phil Carswell OAM passed away at his Brisbane home on March 17. Phil’s incredible legacy includes fearless leadership in the earliest days of the AIDS crisis and the Victorian AIDS Council.

Thorne Harbour Health – formerly the Victorian AIDS Council – has announced the date for a memorial for their founding president later this month.

The memorial celebrating Phil’s “life and legacy” is on Monday, April 22 from 3pm at The Edge in Federation Square.

“We use the label ‘legend’ for many people who have played important roles in our community, but it’s completely true and appropriate of Phil Carswell,” said Thorne Harbour President Janet Jukes (below, with Phil).

“Phil lived an incredible life. Our LGBTIQ+ communities owe him a debt of gratitude for his remarkable contribution to our collective health and wellbeing.”

He received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2015 for his “outstanding service to community health and the response to HIV/AIDS”.

Phil is survived by his partner of 40 years, Ian Cherry, whom he married in New York in 2013.

Phil Carswell was a leader during HIV/AIDS epidemic

From an early age, Phil was a social justice campaigner, heavily involved in the union movement as well as the gay and lesbian liberation movement.

In 1975, Phil took part in the first National Homosexual Conference at Melbourne University.

Later, Phil served in multiple leadership roles at both the state and federal levels throughout the height of Australia’s HIV/AIDS epidemic.

In 1982, Phil joined a committee researching Gay Related Immune Deficiency (GRID), later renamed Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

He convened the Victorian AIDS Action Committee in 1983. A year later he was the Victorian AIDS Council’s first President.

He also served on the National Advisory Committee on AIDS alongside Ita Buttrose.

“Phil successfully bridged the gap between the community and public service sectors,” Thorne Harbour Health said in an obituary.

“Along with the late Ian Goller, Phil was the first openly gay man employed by the Victorian Health Department to work on HIV/AIDS prevention.”

After his time in Victoria, Phil moved to Queensland. He would spend another 20 years as a leader in HIV and LGBTQIA+ advocacy.

In Brisbane, a memorial for Phil Carswell is at the Queensland’s Parliament House this Thursday (April 11).

Phil remembered for his fierce advocacy and dedication

Thorne Harbour Health CEO, Simon Ruth, said Phil was an “incredible mentor” whose legacy of community advocacy is still felt today.

“We are devastated to lose Phil. He was always understanding, patient, and supportive of our work,” Simon said.

“He was an incredible mentor to many who continue to carry his legacy into the work we do today.

“Our LGBTIQ+ communities and people living with HIV will benefit from his fierce advocacy and dedication long into the future.”

