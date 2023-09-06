VIC

Melbourne drag queen nails her Weird Barbie number

Jordan Hirst
Melbourne drag queen Kat Zowthabag does Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie onstage
Images: TikTok, Warner Bros

An Australian drag queen has nailed a “Weird Barbie” number onstage in Melbourne and TikTok followers are convinced Kate McKinnon would love it.

Melbourne’s Kat Zowthabag performed the Barbie movie-inspired number at queer venue Sircuit Bar in Fitzroy last month.

She took to the stage with a recreation of actress Kate McKinnon’s look from the film. She’s the Barbie who’s been played with a little too hard. Kat wore a recreation of the pink dress, green boots and wild hair.

And like Kate McKinnon’s character, was in the splits for a lot of the drag number.

Since the drag queen posted the video of the performance to her TikTok, it’s racked up thousands of likes and shares.

“Kate McKinnon would absolutely love this,” one person wrote.

“This is exactly how Kate McKinnon would want Weird Barbie represented,” another declared.

@kat_zowthabag this barbie is always in the splits #fyp #drag #dragqueen #barbie #weirdbarbie ♬ original sound – kat zowthabag

Kat also shared a better look at her Weird Barbie costume and makeup to her Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KAT ZOWTHABAG (@kat_zowthabag)

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Blue Jean is at the New Farm Queer Film Festival
Powerful lesbian drama Blue Jean gets Brisbane premiere
Composite image of Courtney Act and the Inclusion Flag by artist Wayde Clarke
Courtney Act explains simple reason she’s voting ‘yes’ on Voice
Josh Cavallo's jersey is in a new Pride Showcase in the Australian Sports Museum
‘An honour’: Josh Cavallo immortalised in Australian Sports Museum
Victoria Liberal MP Moira Deeming with anti-trans activist Posie Parker
Anti-trans activist Posie Parker to sue Vic Liberals for defamation
Brenda Blessed auditions on The Voice Australia
Drag queen Brenda Bressed belted out a Cher classic on The Voice
Still from Ira Sachs movie Passages starring Ben Whishaw
Ben Whishaw’s racy queer drama Passages is screening in Brisbane