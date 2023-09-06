Melbourne drag queen nails her Weird Barbie number

An Australian drag queen has nailed a “Weird Barbie” number onstage in Melbourne and TikTok followers are convinced Kate McKinnon would love it.

Melbourne’s Kat Zowthabag performed the Barbie movie-inspired number at queer venue Sircuit Bar in Fitzroy last month.

She took to the stage with a recreation of actress Kate McKinnon’s look from the film. She’s the Barbie who’s been played with a little too hard. Kat wore a recreation of the pink dress, green boots and wild hair.

And like Kate McKinnon’s character, was in the splits for a lot of the drag number.

Since the drag queen posted the video of the performance to her TikTok, it’s racked up thousands of likes and shares.

“Kate McKinnon would absolutely love this,” one person wrote.

“This is exactly how Kate McKinnon would want Weird Barbie represented,” another declared.

Kat also shared a better look at her Weird Barbie costume and makeup to her Instagram.

