Melbourne Council pride flag backlash

A Melbourne council is facing backlash over its new flag policy, which will see twenty minority flags, including nine different pride flags fly alongside the Australian flag throughout the year.

Yarra council will fly the flags at the Clifton Hill depot and three town halls across Richmond, Collingwood and Fitzroy.

Each site will fly the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flags daily. Additionally, each location will also install a separate pole to celebrate the diversity of the community.

The pole will rotate twenty flags. Some of these include the asexual flag, the aromantic flag and the intersex inclusive flag.

The Yarra Council website says they are committed to flying flags that align with the council’s values and policies.

“The flying of flags symbolises identity, ensures people in our community feel heard and seen, promotes respect and inclusion for all, raises awareness and creates a sense of community pride.”

The change to the policy will see the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island flags flown every day. However, both indigenous flags will fly at half-mast three times a year and the Australian flag removed.

These days include Australia Day, National Sorry Day and the anniversary of the Aboriginal deaths in custody report.

Council Watch President Dean Hurlston described the new flag policy as “ridiculous.”

“The Australian flag is the one flag that we all want to actually stay flying,” Mr Hurlston told Sky News on Monday night.

He also questioned where the “straight pride flag” was.

“Somehow straight people get lost in all of that, and as a gay man I just don’t understand any of this,” Mr Hurlston said.

Despite the backlash, Yarra council says their flags represent “our community’s varied history, identity and diversity.”

