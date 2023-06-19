Melbourne activists vow to protest Donald Trump Jr event over transphobia

Activists from the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism (CARF) have announced they will protest Donald Trump Jr’s upcoming event in Melbourne on 11 July if he is allowed into the country to speak.

Trump Jr was recently slammed by Australian Associated Press (AAP) Factcheck for spreading false claims on Sydney radio that a majority of trans people who transition go on to regret doing so.

CARF were one of the groups behind the recent demonstrations against the neo-nazi National Socialist Network and UK-transphobe Posie Parker.

“Donald Trump Junior is a far-right agitator who spreads bigotry wherever he goes,” CARF activist and protest organiser Omar Hassan said.

“His visit is likely to be a magnet for far right and neo-nazi groups across Melbourne, so we will be there in numbers to send the message that people here reject and despise everything they stand for.”

“Trump Jr is a prominent far-right spokesperson, famous for his aggressive racist and transphobic campaigning. He was an instrumental part of his father’s 2016 presidential run, and has since been part of attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the violence on January 6. We’re protesting him to stand against white supremacy, transphobia and misogyny.”

Visit sponsored by American conservative group

Trump Jr’s visit has been organised by “Turning Point Australia,” a subsidiary of the American group of the same name, and joined by leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage and Liberal Senator Alex Antic.

“Today on 3AW, Nigel Farage called on Victoria Police to charge those protesting the cost of policing the demonstration,” Hassan said.

“This is a blatant attack on freedom of speech and political expression in Victoria.”

National Union of Students (NUS) LGBTI Officer Grace Hill joined Hassan in condemning the visit.

“Turning Point USA has fought to push through bans on abortions and attacks on trans rights across the US,” Hill said.

“We will not let them get a foothold in Australia. Donald Trump Junior and Nigel Farage have said they’re coming to Australia to fight “woke” culture. We plan to show them that there is a serious, large left movement here willing to stand up to bigotry in all its forms.”

“It’s disgraceful that the Liberal party is allowing one of their senators to speak alongside a well known white supremacist, transphobe and conspiracy theorist. Alex Antic should be immediately sacked.”

Protestors will gather at the State Library of Victoria on Tues 11 July, at 5:30pm before marching to the venue for the speaking tour.

to find out more go to www.facebook.com/events/s/fight-the-alt-right-protest-tr/570429005165677/

