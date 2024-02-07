Melanie C headlining The Wickham’s Big Gay Day 2024

Brisbane LGBTQIA+ pub The Wickham has announced Spice Girl Melanie C is headlining annual Fortitude Valley street party Big Gay Day this May.

The huge pride street party will again take over The Wickham and neighbouring streets with an all-day lineup of entertainment on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Spice Girl Melanie C will take to the stage at Big Gay Day for a DJ set, alongside Australian dance music group Sneaky Sound System and British DJ Tall Paul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Hannah Conda, who’s returning to the franchise this weekend, will also perform.

Host Paul Wheeler, cabaret collective Briefs Factory, huge local drag show Mega Drag, and DJs Jarred Baker, DJ Enn and more are also set for the Big Gay Day stage.

Melanie C is no stranger to Big Gay Day, with the Spice Girls superstar previously bringing her drag troupe Sink the Pink to the event’s 20th birthday celebrations in 2020.

Every year since 2000, Big Gay Day has celebrated the local LGBTQIA+ community and raised money for local charities.

For 2024, The Wickham also confirmed that this year’s very camp Big Gay Day theme is The Wickham of Oz.

“A tornado of technicolour proportions will hit Fortitude Valley,” the team told us.

“Follow the rainbow brick road to the land of Wick and you’ll discover there’s no place like Big Gay Day.

“Grab your best Judy’s, click your heels three times, and head under the rainbow for one incredible party.”

Big Gay Day returns on May 5, 2024. Tickets on sale soon at biggayday.com.au

