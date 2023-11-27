Mel C spills Spice Girls Aussie tour tea at gay dance party

Mel C has used a Sydney gay dance party appearance to tease a potential Australian tour for the reunited Spice Girls.

Just over a week ago, the Spice Girl turned DJ was on the decks at Heaps Gay’s Wet Dreams 10th birthday party in Sydney on November 19.

Stepping forward with the microphone at the end of the set, Mel talked her next trip over there.

“I’ve had the most incredible two weeks in Australia, and this is such a send-off,” she said.

“I hope to see you very soon and maybe I’ll bring my friends with me.”

Heaps Gay posted the tea on Instagram, as well as more from backstage.

Mel explained, “The LGBTQ+ community are such big supporters of the Spice Girls. We’ve had a kinship for decades now.

“I just can’t wait to come back. And as I said on stage, keen to bring the others with me… Got myself in trouble now!”

Mel B has previously confirmed all five Spice Girls were reuniting for the first time since the London Olympics in 2012.

Four of them toured – without Victoria – in 2019. There was lots of chatter at the time that the tour almost made it to Australia.

Now, Mel B spends part of her year in Australia as a judge on The Masked Singer.

In a chat with the Daily Telegraph in July, she said the Spice Girls were working on something together and it was “about f__king time”.

“We are doing something together as the Spice Girls and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together,” she said.

“So, we have got something in the works, which will be announced soon.”

“It is about f__king time.”

Mel C was on a DJ tour of Australian capital cities this month. In 2020 she headlined Brisbane’s Big Gay Day with drag performers Sink the Pink.

