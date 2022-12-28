Mel C pulls out of Poland gig over concerns for ‘LGBTQIA+ rights’

Ex-Spice Girl, Melanie Chisholm aka ‘Mel C’ aka ‘Sporty Spice’, announced on Twitter that she’s cancelling a NYE gig in Poland.

Chisholm was scheduled to appear at the New Year’s Eve Dreams with Dwójka concert.

“In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support,” Chisholm wrote.

“I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve,” the ex-Spice Girl continued.

Despite not going into specifics regarding the reasoning behind the decision, Chisholm’s move was welcomed by LGBTQ+ community members.

“Thank you for not only being here for us, but also by us. We love you Mel,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“A lesson in being an ally,” wrote another.

The broadcasting network behind the concert, Telewizja Polska (TVP), have recently been accused of fuelling anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda.

‘Under pressure’

In a statement reported by Polish media, TVP said Chisholm’s resignation came as a ‘surpise’ and was the result of ‘online comments’.

“Melanie C is one of the many stars of this year’s ‘New Year’s Eve Dreams with Dwójka’, who accepted the invitation and signed a contract with Telewizja Polska,” they stated.

“And today – under the pressure of online comments – she unexpectedly resigned from the performance.”

“The company was surprised to hear about the artist’s change of plans. TVP reminds that New Year’s Eve is a concert for everyone who wants to welcome the new year with good fun.”

The decision follows ILGA-Europe’s annual chart ranking the 49 European nations “based on how the laws and policies of each country impact on the lives of LGBTI people.”

Poland was ranked at number 44.

Regardless, Mel C has made one thing clear: If you wanna be her hosting country, you gotta get with her friends.

