Mel B to replace Queen Of The Universe judge

It seems Spice Girl Mel B can’t get enough of reality TV, this time she is adding Queen Of The Universe to her resume.

Mel B will join the cast of season two of the hit show that sees singing Drag Queens compete for a $250,000 prize.

The arrival of the pop superstar however will see the departure of one big name on the program.

Queen Of The Universe Season Two

When it debuted last year Queen of The Universe became an instant hit.

Featuring talented drag artists from around the world the program had one unique twist.

All of the contestants were also singers.

Competing in a short, sharp and brutal elimination process the queens had to sing and slay their way through each round to try and snag themselves $250,000.

Although our Aussie queen Gingzilla put in a stellar effort, the crown was taken home by Brazillian performer Grag Queen.

Now with production underway it has been revealed there has been a change to the judging panel for season two.

Mel B to replace Leona Lewis

Hosted by Graham Norton, season one of Queen of The Universe featured an incredible line up of talent.

Drag Race super judge Michelle Visage took her rightful place on the panel.

As did All Stars 3 winner and country singer Trixie Mattel.

The two were also joined by the legendary Vanessa Williams and international singer Leona Lewis.

However it was announced this week what Lewis would not be returning to the judging panel.

Instead Spice Girl Mel B was announced as her replacement.

It is reported that Leona Lewis is currently pregnant which may have impeded her return to the program.

More TV for Mel B

As Mel B returns to the television again it feels like she is well and truly everywhere lately.

Despite being known as an international pop superstar the former Spice Girl is a very tried and true reality TV star in her own right.

Over the years she has served as contestant and judge on multiple shows around the world.

As far back as 2007 she appeared on season five of the US version of Dancing With The Stars.

In later years she went on the judge The X Factor in both the UK and Australia.

She also went on to serve as judge on America’s Got Talent for several seasons.

Earlier this year she appeared alongside Spice Girl Emma Bunton in hit US show The Circle.

Most recently after having appeared as a contestant on two international versions, Mel B will return to Australia as a judge on season 4 of The Masked Singer here.

It’s not doubt her addition to the Queen Of The Universe panel will bring us all the spice we need.

While no release date has been announced for Queen Of The Universe season two yet it is expected to air later this year.

Watch the full trailer for season one below.