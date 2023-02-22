Megan Schutt calls out vile myth about lesbian cricketers

Australian cricketer Megan Schutt has opened up about her experiences as a queer woman in the sport.

The star fast bowler (above right) has played for the national team since 2012. Speaking to News Corp, the 30-year-old called for Cricket Australia to stand up more visibly for LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

She recalled “infuriating” homophobes telling her as a young player that women’s cricket had “coerced” her into being a lesbian.

“Some assholes can say the things like, ‘You’ve been coerced because your teammates are same-sex,'” she said.

“Lots of cricketing boys used to say that when they found out I was gay. Coercion – everyone in cricket is gay, that’s why you’re gay.

“Thinking that gay is a choice, which, obviously, it is not. It’s also a way to bring you down and say, ‘You already shouldn’t be here, and you’re gay.’

“The coercion one used to piss me off the most, because it is also implying lesbians are predators and that we’re just out there to turn all these straight young girls into lesbians.”

Megan Schutt said in women’s cricket, a player’s sexuality was not an issue, and no one bats an eyelid. But she warned this still sadly isn’t the case for the men’s side.

“Being a gay female, I’m on the easier side of it. The fact we still don’t have any gay male cricketers out says we’re not quite there in cricket. Or across a lot of codes to be honest,” she said.

“I think back to when I was younger and I knew I was gay from a young age and I hid it all throughout high school.

“I just didn’t want to deal with it, I was like, ‘get through high school, then be yourself.’

“But there were some gay older people on my state cricket team, and they were just super comfortable in who they were. So you’d go, ‘Oh shit, they’re just like me.’”

‘Barriers are starting to come down’

Megan Schutt married her wife Jess Holyoake in 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2021.

Best day of my life. My heart is so full. I am a lucky woman ❤️ Mrs and Mrs Schutt 💁🏼 #Scholyoakewedding #loveislove #morephotostocome

📷 – Brody Grogan Photography

🎥 – @CurtisBrownjohn pic.twitter.com/RHjMQzA8ZV — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) March 31, 2019

Megan accused critics of LGBTQIA+ initiatives like pride jerseys of “hiding behind” religion and “should step into our shoes for a little while.”

“Just how wholesome that felt for me knowing there are other people who felt the way I did – that is huge,” she said.

“That’s what those people who are against it can never truly understand. That it is such a welcoming thing.

“And if it’s going to save a kid’s life, then gee, you’re doing the right thing.”

Megan Schutt added, “Gay women have it easier and until men can feel comfortable that’s the true barometer really.

“The fact there’s no gay [male] cricketers out is sad because statistically there has to be many of them.

“I think those barriers are starting to come down. I’d like to think most of the [male Australian cricketers] I met recently don’t care I’m gay and wouldn’t care if their teammates were gay.”

