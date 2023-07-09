Megan Rapinoe to retire after World Cup

Soccer superstar and Olympic gold medal winner Megan Rapinoe will retire at the end of next season after competing in her fourth world cup campaign.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Megan and the US team hope to win a third consecutive title.

Megan spoke of her impending retirement ahead of a tune-up match against Wales in California today.

“I’m just really grateful to be able to do it in this way.

“I understand that it is incredibly rare for athletes of any stature to be able to go out in their own way, on their own terms, at the time that they want, in a way that feels really peaceful and settled for them.

“So just wanted to do it now and honestly kind of get it out of the way before we go down to New Zealand so we can focus on the task at hand, which is winning another world cup.”

Megan Rapinoe career highlights

2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Member of US team – 2nd place.

2012 London Summer Olympics: Member of US team – GOLD!

2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Member of US team – GOLD!

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Co-captain of US team – GOLD!

A renowned activist and philanthropist, Megan Rapinoe is married to recently retired women’s basketball icon Sue Bird.

