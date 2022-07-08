Megan Rapinoe receives Presidential Medal of Freedom, honours Griner

LGBTQIA+ advocate and soccer star Megan Rapinoe has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden.

The award is the highest civilian honor in the nation.

Since the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2006, Rapinoe won two gold medals with the team at the Olympics and two World Cups.

Since coming out in 2012, Rapinoe has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and marriage equality.

Recently, Rapinoe made headlines for her impassioned speech for women’s rights after Roe v Wade was overturned.

She has also pushed for equal pay, resulting in a landmark deal to divide World Cup prize money equally between the men’s and women’s teams.

“Beyond the World Cup titles and the Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for [an] essential American truth that everyone — everyone — is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said in his speech.

“Megan did something really consequential.”

“She helped lead the change for perhaps the most important victory for anyone on her soccer team, or any soccer team: equal pay for women.”

‘BG We Love You’

In a heartwarming nod to Brittney Griner who is currently facing up to 10 years in Russian prison, Megan Rapinoe had Griner’s initials and a flower embroidered on the lapel of her jacket.

“The most important part of today,” Rapione wrote on her Instagram story.

“BG We Love You.”

On Thursday night, basketball star Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges after Russian officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Her arrest on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted concerns the Russians intended to use the high-profile athlete as a hostage or bargaining chip.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law,” Griner said in court.

“I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

Brittney Griner is due to return to court on July 14.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.