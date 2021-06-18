Megan Rapinoe partners with Victoria’s Secret brand revamp

In a dramatic shift, previously hypersexed lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret will partner with Megan Rapinoe. The football star will join other diverse women including trans model Valentina Sampaio in a collaboration known as the VS Collective initiative.

Victoria’s Secret previously enjoyed renown for the annual Angels fashion show featuring busty bedazzled models in lingerie and feathers. However, in recent years, the brand suffered declining sales.

Chief brand executive Martin Waters said the brand would finally address criticisms including lack of inclusion and ad campaigns specifically targeting male fantasy.

“When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want.”

Megan Rapinoe described the brand’s former image as “really harmful” to women. She also said it represented a “patriarchal, sexist” perspective with the clothes all about what men desired.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, #Girlgaze founder Amanda de Cadenet, and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser will also join the VS Collective.

Social Media response

Immediately following the announcement, conservative men began to weep over their keyboards.

One poor darling we won’t validate by naming conjectured that people judged ‘sexy’ according to ideology.

“Megan Rapinoe?? Nobody likes feminists. Nobody. Even other feminists hate feminists. They’re the least appealing people on the planet.”

However, we at QNews beg to disagree. A story on Megan and girlfriend Sue Bird’s 2018 nude photoshoot remains one of our highest performing articles.

Additionally, approximately 2k replies to his tweet majorly disagreed that people hate feminists.

Also, as finance advisor Lynnette Khalfani-Cox tweeted, Megan can sure rock a swimsuit.

What’s w/ the Megan Rapinoe slander on my TL? If she can rock a swimsuit like this (photographed by Sports Illustrated) why in the world can’t she be a Victoria’s Secret model? She’s hot. Just look at her! Or do y’all just have a problem with strong, outspoken, empowered women? pic.twitter.com/fn6QEZKhfw — Lynnette KhalfaniCox (@themoneycoach) June 16, 2021

