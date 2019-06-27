Megan Rapinoe: I’m not going to the f–king White House.

Out soccer star Megan Rapinoe bluntly states that she won’t visit the White House if her team wins the Women’s World Cup.

Megan is co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, currently competing for the Women’s World Cup in France.

Speaking with Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe said that she wouldn’t visit the White House if the team wins.

“I’m not going to the f–king White House,”

“We’re not gonna be invited. I doubt it.”

Megan explained that Donald Trump doesn’t invite sports teams who might refuse the invitation.

“No f–kin’ way will we be invited to the White House,” she said.

Trump “tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place.”

National Anthem

In 2016, the soccer star made headlines when she knelt during the National Anthem before matches.

Her kneeling displayed solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

She explained the action as not disrespecting the flag but speaking out for oppressed people.

Some Americans obviously still resent the kneeling.

On Megan’s Facebook page yesterday a commenter called Blanch Powell among others brought up the subject.

“Go play for another country, we have other great players who love this country and would be very happy to join in with their teammates in all aspects of representing the USA!”

Megan Rapinoe

Megan came out as a lesbian in 2012.

She spent five years until 2013 in a relationship with Australian soccer player Sarah Walsh.

During that relationship she signed with Australian W-League team Sydney FC as a guest player for two games in 2011.

In March 2019, she and 27 of her US Women’s soccer teammates sued the United States Soccer Federation for gender discrimination, demanding equal pay with male players.

